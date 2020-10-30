Our most unusual president is now facing a most unusual re-election. Amid a pandemic, after recovering from COVID-19, President Donald Trump has returned to the campaign trail with a vengeance, hitting the battleground states with a flurry of rallies.
In the final televised debate between the president and former Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates addressed a range of important issues. The tone was calmer than their raucous encounter in the first debate. It gave the president a chance to make the case for his re-election without the theatrics of the first debate.
In the final days of the campaign, Trump should remind voters of some impressive accomplishments from his first term. Under Trump, taxes were cut, as promised in his 2016 campaign. The average American family received a tax cut of $2,000. This certainly stimulated economic activity, which skyrocketed during the Trump administration. Prior to the pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, the lowest in five decades. Among African Americans and Hispanic Americans, the lowest unemployment rate of all time was achieved.
After the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate soared above 14%, but it dropped significantly to only 7.9% in the latest monthly report. When the GDP is reported in the next few days, the last quarter will reportedly show a growth rate of approximately 30% or more, a record for our nation.
Prior to his administration, the terrorist organization ISIS had established a large caliphate, covering areas in both Syria and Iraq. Today, ISIS no longer controls this region and its capabilities have been severely diminished. During his administration, the foremost terrorists in the world were killed, the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and one of the top Iranian generals Qasem Solemani.
The world is a safer place. While he has rebuilt the military and believes in the Reagan maxim of “peace through strength,” Trump is committed to bringing our troops home. A large contingent of our troops have returned home from both Afghanistan and Iraq and more will be returning home before Christmas. He is the first president since Ronald Reagan not to start any new wars or enter any new foreign military entanglements. In fulfillment of his commitment, the president achieved a monumental reform of the Veterans Administration.
While he did not achieve a peace deal with North Korea, his talks with Kim Jong-Un did result in the return of American hostages and the remains of American soldiers from the Korean War. In addition, there has been a lessening of the communist regime’s saber rattling.
Regarding Israel, Trump delivered on his promise, unlike his predecessors, to move our embassy to Jerusalem. He has orchestrated peace deals between Israel and three Arab nations, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He also engineered a peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia, ending twenty-five years of hostilities. For these significant accomplishments, Trump has fittingly received four nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.
In the important area of trade, the president removed the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership because of its unfair treatment of our country. This was the reason why he renegotiated NAFTA into the USMCA. The new agreement is so much more favorable for our country that even his opponent, Joe Biden, agrees it is superior to the old agreement. As a result, more factories and manufacturing jobs have returned to the United States.
He has been the first president in decades to take an aggressive approach toward communist China, a country that had been profiting at our expense for many years. He slapped tariffs on China, forced a renegotiation of trade deals and brought in billions of dollars in new business for American farmers.
Today, the United States is a net exporter of oil and gas, becoming energy independent for the first time in many decades. The Trump administration is a major supporter of the oil and gas industry, opening the Arctic for exploration and approving the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.
Finally, the president has helped secure confirmation of a record number of district and appeal court judges, as well as three U.S. Supreme Court justices, leaving a substantial mark on the federal judiciary.
All these accomplishments were achieved while fighting a Mueller investigation, impeachment, and plenty of other obstacles. This is a truly remarkable feat for an outsider who was never embraced by the Washington D.C. establishment. Win or lose this election, President Trump will remain an outsider, a status he undoubtedly cherishes.
Jeff Crouere is a political commentator on radio and television in New Orleans.