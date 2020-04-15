Education is a vital part of any first-world community, and our K-12 school leaders are in the best position to know what works well as they lead faculties, staffs and students.
The Louisiana Association of School Superintendents suggested that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards extend his stay-home order from April 30 through the end of the school year for the 720,000 public school students for whom they are responsible.
In a letter to the governor, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education also suggested a change. "The department recognizes school systems will need plans for continued learning opportunities possibly during the summer and especially for the upcoming school year that are unique to their resources, student population, and community needs," interim Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux wrote in the letter.
That’s no small request.
Last week, Edwards said there was a "really good chance" he would order public schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year to enhance the state's chances to flatten the curve and continue to decrease coronavirus risks. That's just what he did Monday when he announced that the state's schools will continue to be closed through the school year.
His decision means the last time the students will have attended class in a school building was March 13. It means our students will miss about two months of traditional, in-classroom instruction. But it means we'll continue the all-important social distancing effort that is curtailing the impact of the novel coronavirus spreading throughout our communities.
Such a decision means kids taking care of academic business at home will be at home longer than anticipated. Some parents who normally work outside of home have been pulling double duty, taking care of job responsibilities while supplementing the good work teachers do daily to educate their kids. That will have to continue, at least for now.
It’s hard to rely on teaching professionals to instruct 15, 20, 25 or more students remotely when the teacher cannot see all students all the time in his or her classroom. Some of our “essential workers" who have children at home are mandated, required or simply have no choice but to show up for work away from home or they put their livelihoods at risk. The stay-home order has been a burden for many of them.
Some of the state's school districts are offering distance learning. Some are using printed materials and other resources to make up for classroom instruction. Doing that for a few weeks is entirely different from doing it for the remainder of the school year.
It's a good idea to close the schools for the remainder of the year. It's not a choice we like, but it seems to be the best course of action. Now that the governor has made his decision, school leaders must keep in mind the students who rely on school for additional services, including meals, counseling and supplemental learning opportunities. We suggest proceeding, with care and caution.