Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG State Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, presents his House Bill 976 Thursday morning in the Louisiana House chamber at the State Capitol. The House of Representatives have set aside the entire day to debate and vote on the legislation that make up Gov. Bobby Jindal's education revamp. HB976 would extend to roughly half the public school population the ability to use taxpayer dollars to pay public school tuition. Supporters call the plan scholarships. Opponents call it vouchers. House Bill 974 would change the job protections and expectations of public school teachers. Thursday March 22, 2012, in Baton Rouge, La.