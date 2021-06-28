The vote was unanimous, with 99 House members and 36 senators supporting House Bill 85, named after the late Steve Carter and designed to help close the reading skills gap among Louisiana students.
Under the measure, students with reading problems from kindergarten through fifth grade can get up to $1,000 per year so they can learn to read before they read to learn. Eligible expenses include books and other educational materials, tutoring, and summer or after school educational programs.
Every group that has a hand in education policy backed the legislation, including Stand For Children, Child Care Association of Louisiana, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, Louisiana School Boards Association and the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.
And nobody disputes the need. Nearly 160,000 of our children have difficulty reading. Only 43% of kindergarten students read on grade level, 54% of first graders, 56% of second graders and 53% of third graders.
"I think this program seeks to get our kids back on track so they can be meaningful members of society," said state Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, co-sponsor of the bill.
So what’s not to like?
Well, for one thing, the program would cost $159 million a year, and legislators didn’t provide a single dime of that money to implement it.
"We have to establish this program before we can fund it," state Rep. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge, chief sponsor of the bill, told colleagues. "We hope we can get some money along the way."
One place the state could get the money is to stop paying subsidies to Hollywood filmmakers, a program that repeated state studies have described as a financial loser for taxpayers. The film program sunsets in 2025, and legislators this year wisely decided not to extend it.
Passing HB 85 represented a small acclamation for Carter. Funding it would be a meaningful tribute.