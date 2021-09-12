With over 550 entries sent in, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest

Storm Cover
You folks are amazing! Even with Hurricane Ida plowing through the region, we received an amazing 582 entries in this week’s Caption Contest! There were so many funny and clever punchlines in this batch. Hopefully these captions will help lift your spirits after all the stress we’ve been through.
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Sam Johnson, Zachary: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Alan Seicshnaydre, Metairie: “I don’t care what this ride cost… I’ll do anything to stay off I-10.”
Mittie Boyer, New Orleans: “Let me know when my street turns green on the Entergy map, and I’ll be on my way home.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Hey!!! How come I’m the only one in this evacuation center?!!!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “Can you gurgle to give it the jacuzzi jet sensation?”
Matt Blume, Zachary: “You keep a backup generator in here?”
Carolyn B. Hudson, Columbia, SC: “Let’s head north where they don’t have hurricanes and people don’t eat me!”
Wayne Smith, Baton Rouge: “Hey, ‘Mon Ami’. Are you with the Cajun Navy?”
Mark Grant, Baton Rouge: “If you add onions, potatoes and spices, I’m outta here!”
Evelyn Carley, Baton Rouge: “There’s a shortage on gas, not breath mints.”
Lucy DeBosier, Baton Rouge: “Yeah… Hurricane season sucks, but lucky for me that means crawfish season is over!”
Byron Hebert, Abbeville: “Good news! I qualified for FEMA temporary housing assistance.”
Victor Canella, Brusly:“Hopefully, you’re allergic to shellfish.”
Mary Perrault Williams, Baton Rouge: “ ‘Ida know’ if this is a good idea!”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “Did your electricity go out? It’s mighty dark in here.”
Mary-Patricia Wray, Baton Rouge: “This ‘yellow tarp’ program really is a life saver.”
Gail Winkler, Pearl River: “I like the look of your infrastructure bill! I’m evacuating here!”
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: “If Noah did it, we can too.”
George Fuhrman, Metairie: “We still don’t have power. It’s hot and dark in here. We gotta get a generator.”
Gina Villavaso, New Orleans: “Don’t get a hankering while I’m hunkering!”
Jack Knauer, Abita Springs:“Hey, thanks! You’re the only vacancy I could find!!”
Tammy Pruet Northrup, Saint Francisville: “Thanks for the lift. With no power to cook anything else, those people from New Orleans are sure to boil me alive!”
Darren Robert, Destrehan: “Is it 2022 yet?”
Richard Hirsch, Livonia: “Now this is what Louisiana hospitality is all about!”
Be well, everyone.
Best wishes---Walt