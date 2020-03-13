The coronavirus news seems to get more dire every day, with tourism down and events canceled.
This week, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish ditched their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, colleges in New Orleans canceled live classes, the NCAA kicked fans out of their basketball tournaments, Southeastern Conference games were canceled, LSU canceled athletic events and the NBA suspended play.
So far, the center of the outbreak is the New Orleans area, predictable since the Crescent City is the travel and tourism hub for Louisiana.
But the infection will meander around the state over the coming days, and likely all 64 parishes will be impacted. We need to be prepared for that.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has been addressing the health emergency in periodic updates, including before the Legislature and Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club, where hundreds filled the restaurant and seemed undeterred by the threat.
The governor said he’s having trouble adjusting to the new safety routines, like the recommendation against shaking hands — a precaution that defies every instinct of a politician.
As in past crises, the governor has been a calm and informed leader. He listens to experts and approaches the challenges with optimism and occasional good humor.
One elected official who should pay attention is Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who was quick to criticize Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day events. The lieutenant governor attacked the cancellation as unnecessary on Wednesday afternoon. By the end of the day, the NBA had suspended its season and the president was on TV curtailing travel from Europe.
Prudence may call for canceling public events, but we should be careful not to make decisions too soon, especially about JazzFest, which is New Orleans’ big spring moneymaker and is still more than a month off, as is Festival International in Lafayette. There is time to see what happens.
In the meantime, we must support each other and our local institutions, especially the tourism industry and locally owned small businesses.
The Times-Picayune and The Advocate are committed to doing our part.
This week, we moved to make all of our online coronavirus content available free statewide. Normally, we limit access to our stories and photos and videos. Users get some free content, but eventually they are asked to support our local journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.
For the time being, we will not ask users of nola.com and theadvocate.com to pay for our coronavirus coverage.
In crises, our mission never stops, and we are as committed as ever to keeping our community informed and helping our advertising partners keep their business thriving.
Like Louisiana, we’re going to be cautious, but we’re open for business.