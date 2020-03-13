Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, center bumps elbows instead of his traditional handshake, with state Rep. Larry Bagley, R- Stonewall, as a precaution against the COVID-9 Coronavirus, as he walks down the aisle of the House Chambers for the opening of the 2020 general legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, March 9. At right is Edwards' wife Donna Edwards.