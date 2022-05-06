For nearly 50 years, the citizens of Louisiana have been praying, marching, and working for the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Now, our prayers may soon be answered.
The U.S. Supreme Court has confirmed that the leaked draft opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health was authentic. It’s not the final decision, but if that draft becomes final, it will overturn Roe v. Wade.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, our 2006 Human Life Protection Act will go into effect, legally protecting the precious lives of every unborn baby in Louisiana. Louisiana Right to Life, together with a majority of Louisiana citizens, will celebrate the protection of life in the womb.
In January of 1973, Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in all 50 states, in all nine months of pregnancy, and for virtually any reason. In one day, the federal government stripped the right to life, promised to us in the Declaration of Independence, from an entire class of human beings.
Shortly after Roe v. Wade was handed down, our founder, Robert E. Winn, who sadly passed away earlier this year, released Louisiana Right to Life’s statement: “In an unprecedented exercise of judicial power, seven judges of the Supreme Court have taken over the function of Congress and of the legislatures of fifty states and have enacted legislation declaring that the unborn child has no rights and may be killed …”
And since that decision, over 60 million unborn children have been killed in America by abortion. According to records from the Department of Health, 534,473 babies have been aborted in Louisiana, over five times the capacity of Tiger Stadium at LSU in Baton Rouge.
We mourn these lives. We will forever miss their smiles that we never had a chance to see. These Louisiana citizens could have been doctors, nurses, teachers, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and so much more. They never had the chance to watch the Saints on Sunday. They never had a chance to enjoy a crawfish boil. We will never forget all the lives that have been lost to abortion, and their memory motivates us to never rest in our mission to give every human person a chance at life.
We know the citizens of Louisiana stand firmly behind the dedication to protect life. In 2020, 62% of Louisiana citizens voted for the pro-life Love Life Amendment to the Louisiana Constitution, receiving more votes than any ballot initiative or candidate in Louisiana history. The Love Life Amendment protects our Human Life Protection Act from judicial activism and sends a clear message that Louisianians are proudly pro-life.
For these 50 years, the pro-life movement in Louisiana has worked tirelessly to help and support women both before and after birth. With over 35 pregnancy centers in Louisiana, and even more public and private resources and agencies, we have been committed to standing with women. On a daily basis, these centers offer free services such as pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, connection to public support services, housing and job placement assistance, parenting programs, baby items, maternity items, and much more. The pro-life movement will never stop helping women.
Right now at the State Capitol, as we do annually, we are pushing for state funding for life-giving alternatives for mothers. We support helping women who choose to parent and empower women who lovingly place their child for adoption. I proudly stand with our heroic women pro-life legislators, including state Sens. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, and Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who are leading important pro-life legislation.
Even once Roe v. Wade is overturned, we know there is more to be done to protect life and support moms. But if Roe v. Wade is overturned, we can rejoice that in Louisiana the legal right to life has been restored to our fellow citizens waiting to be born. And we can confidently say that liberty and justice has been restored to all, both the born and the unborn.
Ben Clapper is executive director of the Louisiana Right to Life Federation.