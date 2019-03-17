As a mother of four, a former special counsel for Indian Affairs in the Governor’s Office, and now Louisiana’s solicitor general — I was surprised to see Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters mischaracterizing a lawsuit Louisiana joined to protect Louisiana children.
Louisiana is fortunate to have good working relationships with the four federally recognized tribes in our State. But the lawsuit challenging provisions in the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA, has nothing to do with those relationships. Walters’ column condemning this suit, one she failed to oppose previously, shows Walters is in over her head on the topic.
This lawsuit is about protecting all children, especially those with Native American affiliations. A federal judge properly struck down some of ICWA’s provisions because they would not only strip state courts of powers traditionally reserved to the states but also place children at risk.
Attorney General Jeff Landry joined the lawsuit challenging a federal law that hurts children and families. A.L.M. is a Texas child whose biological mother is a member of the Navajo Nation and biological father is a member of the Cherokee Nation. And even though he is a U.S. citizen, he is also designated an “Indian child” under ICWA.
In June 2016, when A.L.M. was 10 months old, Texas Child Protective Services placed him in foster care with the Brackeen family. Because he is an “Indian child,” both the Cherokee and Navajo nations were notified of his placement. A full year later, the Navajo Nation sent a letter to the Texas family court suggesting a potential placement in New Mexico.
The Brackeens promptly petitioned to adopt A.L.M., and they are the only persons seeking to give him a family for life. However, the Brackeens’ adoption petition was denied solely because the state court felt bound by this federal law. By all metrics, the Brackeens are the very best family for A.L.M. But because the Brackeens are not an “Indian family,” A.L.M. could have been sent to strangers in New Mexico. That is just wrong.
ICWA was passed in 1978. Its regulations invade virtually every aspect of family law as applied to “Indian” children, even if their affiliation with a tribe is attenuated.
ICWA establishes more than just an order of preferences. It supersedes state laws and procedures, commandeers state courts and legislatures, and arbitrarily permits the 567 federally recognized tribes to decide among themselves new preferences, without regard for the best interests of the individual child. Specifically, “if the Indian child’s Tribe has established by resolution a different order of preference than that specified in ICWA, the Tribe’s placement preferences apply.”
In other words, the Indian child’s designated tribe can send the child to another tribe with which the child has no affiliation. I understand tribal concerns and respect their sovereignty, but this is like permitting Canada and Russia to send a Louisiana child to live in China.
By enforcing this discriminatory policy, the feds place Indian children at risk for serious and lasting harm. What happened to A.L.M. and the Brackeens is unconscionable. It is obvious these rules are unconstitutional.
I am glad Secretary Walters shared her misguided opinion so more people in our state can become aware of this serious issue. Fortunately for our children and families, Secretary Walters never gave any “expert advice” to the LADOJ on this matter.
Liz Murrill is solicitor general in the attorney general's office.