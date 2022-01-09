We received over 550 entries in Walt Handelsman's first Cartoon Caption Contest of 2022... Check out the WINNER and finalists here!!

New Year’s Resolutions
We received 561 super creative entries in this first Cartoon Caption Contest of 2022. These were so much fun to read! Excellent start to the new year, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Amanda Hodges, Hahnville: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Lloyd Wills, New Orleans: “Never go sailing with a guy named Gilligan.”
Alexia Hasenbeck, Baton Rouge: “Thanks for biting off my list, you saved me one month of pretending I’ll actually follow it!”
Patricia Long, Buffalo, NY: “I wonder how long till Ted Cruz arrives.”
Emma Britton, Gonzales: “I’ll try to get off this island, but I’ll give up by February.”
Kevin Denoux, Baton Rouge: “Hmm. Scratch daily swim off the list.”
Cindy Babin, Gonzales: “We both agree to become vegans this year; agree?”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Make sure the next cruise ship I take has a better plan for COVID than ‘man overboard’.”
Miles Murphy (Age 7), Baton Rouge: “Guess what, shark? It’s 2022!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “Like many others, I’m vowing to slow down and smell the tree!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “Agreed, no more singing Baby Shark.”
Ken Diebold, Covington:“Well, the first one is, ‘Never go for a boat ride after a New Year’s Eve party’.”
Boyd Lawrence, Covington: “So whadya say we work on this weight loss program together!”
Jon Blankman, Columbia, MD: “My new year’s resolution- get in shape! So I think I’ll swim to shore.”
Kay Lemke Warden, Slidell: “Resolution #1. Learn how to open coconuts. Resolution #2. Learn to like to eat coconuts.”
Emmett Murphy (Age 10), Baton Rouge:“My New Year’s resolution is to swim more often.”
Marie (Mimi) Bargas, Baton Rouge: “First 2022 Resolution: Eat Mor Shark… Tastes Like Chikin.”
Louis Freshley, Mandeville: “Shark gumbo, shark creole, shark etouffee, shark stew, shark courtbouillon, shark tacos, shark salad…”
Fred Watson, Metairie: “#1-‘TAKE NO MORE CHEAP CRUISES.’”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Number one is to take Maroon 5 off my playlist.”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “I think these are YOURS. Number one: Eat less meat.”
Dee deMontluzin, New Orleans: “I think I went too far in 2021 on the social isolation resolution.”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes for a happy and safe 2022---Walt