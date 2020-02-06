In March and April, households across the U.S. will be contacted to participate in the 2020 Census. It is critical that every Louisianan be counted.
A count of the population every 10 years is mandated in the Constitution. Census results play a pivotal role in determining how billions of dollars in federal funds are directed to states and communities every year, how many seats a state gets in Congress, and how legislative districts for state and federal representation are drawn. In short, an accurate count matters to all of us.
It is perhaps especially important in Louisiana because we rely more heavily on federal redistribution than do folks in most states. For example, the Pew Research Center reports that in fiscal year 2017, only seven states counted federal funds, as opposed to state tax collections, as their largest revenue source. Louisiana was one.
At about 4.6 million people, Louisianans represent less than 2% of the total U.S. population. We have fewer people than each of the nation’s 10 largest metro areas.
Our population growth has been slower than many places. Over the last decade, Census Bureau estimates show Louisiana’s population grew by 2.5%, while the U.S. population grew by 6.3% and the South by 9.6%.
These differences are driven by three basic demographic factors: people are born (fertility), they move (migration), and they die (mortality).
Having more births than deaths — what demographers call natural increase — has historically been Louisiana’s population engine. But recent Census Bureau estimates show that over the last decade about one in seven parishes have experienced natural decrease — more deaths than births — primarily rural areas in North Louisiana and the Florida Parishes. Often underlying such dynamics are an aging population and young people moving away to start families elsewhere.
Estimates of state migration trends provide additional reason for worry. In the first half of the past decade, the state witnessed positive net migration — more people moving in than out of state. But in the latter half of the decade we began to see negative net migration — more people leaving the state than moving in. A critical point is that the anomalous period historically was the first part of the decade. Following 2005, the state saw positive net migration, largely due to the repopulation of and labor demand in greater New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. But after roughly 10 years, that process played out. The dominant theme over the last 100 years is that Louisiana is an exporter of its people.
All of the above underscores the critical need for every Louisianan to be counted in the 2020 Census. The statistics presented since 2010 are all based upon estimates. It is the 2020 Census that will confirm where our population truly stands.
In the 2010 Census, about 75% of households in the state mailed back their questionnaires. This meant that for 25% of households, the Census Bureau had to send someone out to try to find people at their homes. Without greater self-response in the 2020 Census, Louisianans risk going uncounted, which has negative implications for their communities in terms of political representation and the transfer of federal funds.
In 2020, the Census Bureau will for the first time allow people to submit their census responses online, along with the options of responding by mail and by phone. The hope is that these options will improve self-response rates.
Louisianans need to have the 2020 Census on their radar and be ready to participate this spring. Everyone needs to be counted.
Tim Slack is a professor of sociology at Louisiana State University.