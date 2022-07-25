Take heed. New Orleans citizens are rising once again to solve a crisis.
Battle-tested from the daunting yet successful post-Katrina recovery, residents now are rallying with one voice to address the city’s crime surge. Angered by the lack of tangible steps to stop the killings, shootings and carjackings, an unprecedented multiracial alliance ─ the NOLA Coalition ─ has come together to demand action on crime and inspire investment in our community.
We, the authors of this column, have worked jointly across racial lines since the aftermath of Katrina. We’ve participated in countless meetings over the last 15 years, attempting to identify common solutions to critical issues.
From the initial meetings of the NOLA Coalition, we have witnessed an energy and vigor not present since those Katrina recovery days. A renewed sense of urgency and purpose charges the group, which is steadfast in its commitment to be issue-focused, nonideological and results-driven. The team recognizes the need to tackle both the prevention and generational sides of the crime crisis, and to work tirelessly to save the city from a surge in violence.
Toward this end, nearly 300 nonprofit, civic, business and neighborhood organizations have rallied around a common-sense platform that aligns support for police, accountability for the criminal justice system and investment in vital youth services. Leading local crime-fighting organizations have provided data needed to support law enforcement. Community-based and grassroots organizations have compellingly argued that no progress will be sustained without robust social services. Neighborhood groups have described the huge negative impact of crime on quality of life. Business and civic leaders continue to echo GNO Inc. CEO Michael Hecht’s alarm over the potentially destructive cycle of losing population, tax base and, ultimately, services.
The one consistent message is that people are tired of being victims, tired of silently enduring, and tired of being afraid to leave their homes ─ first due to COVID-19 and now because of crime. But this fatigue has transformed into a unified commitment to solve the crime crisis.
This public unity is further illustrated by the most recent citywide survey conducted for the New Orleans Crime Coalition by Ron Faucheux. It found that approximately nine out of 10 Black and White residents favor increasing police pay to recruit and retain officers. More than 67% of Black and White respondents want to boost the police department’s legal use of camera technology, and about 90% of all surveyed favor increasing the number of social and counseling programs as a way to reduce crime.
The coalition’s plan is comprehensive and clear. Fundamentally, we need more police officers. The New Orleans Police Department, which had 1,525 sworn officers in 2010, is down to 982 today. The platform calls for a pay raise above the 2% cost-of-living adjustment, merit increases and payment of promised incentive dollars. It urges more funding for recruitment and advocates elimination of bureaucratic hurdles hampering the process. We need to “fix the tech ordinance” and provide NOPD with every constitutional technology tool available. And the platform cautions the criminal justice system against a “revolving door that is dangerous to citizens and demoralizing for NOPD.”
As stated, success depends on strong support for youth, our most precious resource. We must embrace our young people and surround them with opportunity, mentoring and skills.
New Orleans has an incredibly generous citizenry, including stellar nonprofits. Thus, the NOLA Coalition commits to a “significant and sustained business and philanthropic investment in proven community-based youth service organizations….” On the table is a $15 million commitment over three years from the private and philanthropic sectors for youth services coordinated by the United Way of Southeast Louisiana. Over $1 million for Year 1 already has been received or distributed. Inspired by, and noting support for, the coalition, donors also are sending funds directly to other youth organizations.
The NOLA Coalition is both a call to action and a reminder that community opinion and engagement can make a difference ─ just as they did after Katrina. Political leaders have an opening to partner with the coalition in enacting urgent reforms and investment. We are already seeing results and applaud Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council for the passage of both NOPD retention incentives and a revised technology ordinance.
In 60 days, the coalition will report on progress made. This progress is paramount, as it will save lives and ensure safety for a place we’re still proud to call home.
Arnold B. Baker and Gregory Rusovich are civic and business activists.