A sheriff shoots a child in the back. An officer publicly strip searches a boy. Another officer hooks his arm around a child’s neck, restraining him on the ground.
Each of these incidents has come to light within the past year in southeast Louisiana. In each one, a Black boy did not receive the treatment he deserved from those sworn to serve and protect him. Though the cases have received different levels of public opprobrium, they reveal how law enforcement has sought to use rules that protect children’s identities to shield officers from public scrutiny.
On April 28, Baton Rouge's Metro Council agreed to pay $35,000 to Clarence Green. Green, a 23-year-old man, was stopped for an alleged traffic violation with his 16-year-old brother. That stop escalated, and police searched Green and his teen brother’s underwear and groped their genitals on a public street.
Then, on May 25, Thomas Frampton, the Green family's attorney and associate professor of law at the University of Virginia, released the body-worn camera video, with Green, his brother, and his mother’s consent. The case quickly gained national attention. On May 28, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference, acknowledging that the officers should not have searched the family home without a warrant, but he defended the underwear search.
At the same time, attorneys for the police appeared in Juvenile Court in Baton Rouge, arguing that because Green’s brother was 16, Frampton’s release of the video violated Article 412 of the Louisiana Children’s Code. The city attorney sought to hold Frampton in contempt, which could result in up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
The city also sought to release an “unedited” version of the video because “the City of Baton Rouge ha[d] received a substantial amount of negative correspondence from the public.” Nevertheless, the Green family — whose child’s privacy rights the city ostensibly sought to vindicate — was not given notice of the hearing, and a subsequent hearing on the matter was set for July 12.
Article 412 of the Children’s Code keeps records and reports about juvenile court matters and proceedings confidential without judicial authorization. The law is meant to allow juvenile courts to have a rehabilitative role in a child’s life without permanently branding children criminals in the eyes of the public. But Article 412 only applies when there is a “juvenile court matter or proceeding.”
In this instance, the law doesn’t apply: Green’s brother has never had a juvenile court matter or proceeding. Even so, this attempt to hold an attorney in contempt for bringing public scrutiny to the Baton Rouge Police Department demonstrates how the department is more concerned about protecting its reputation than children’s dignity and safety.
In the case of the 13-year-old child restrained by the neck, bystanders took cellphone video. As a result, there is little the police could do to keep their actions from the public. In that case, Baton Rouge police argued that the public video did not show the whole story and that they would investigate. Once the cellphone video went public, the police sought to release the body-worn camera in its entirety to attempt to exculpate the officers. To do that, the police approached the Juvenile Court to release the video. In the 13-year-old's case, the Juvenile Court denied the city’s request.
In other instances, when no bystanders capture the violence, it can be much harder to bring the evidence to light. In June 2020, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office cited the confidentiality of juvenile court records to explain why it could not reveal that the JPSO had shot a 14-year-old boy in the back. In that case, the family fought and even sued to bring the shooting to light. Similarly, the Green case had been pending for over a year before it gained public attention, due in part to U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson’s rebuke of the police in federal court.
The attempt to prosecute Frampton demonstrates a long-standing pattern in southeast Louisiana law enforcement. The police would rather protect their own than be subject to public scrutiny regarding the treatment of Black boys.
Madalyn K. Wasilczuk is an assistant professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.