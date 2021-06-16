Challenges presented by COVID-19 will forever change New Orleans and the way it does business. We can learn from those differences.
But New Orleans cannot make the mistakes of other urban areas around the country and must address the rise in crime so residents will feel safe and tourists will want to return.
This city has survived other national trends in the past because our music and food cultures consistently blended the city’s ethnicities. We have a long history of celebrating diversity.
Katrina dislocated and relocated many families to other parts of Louisiana and throughout the United States. Many young people moved here wanting to lend a hand in recovery and decided to stay. Post-Katrina activism launched the political career of our first modern-day, nonnative mayor.
The middle class — Black, White, Asian, Hispanic — makes sure that to the extent possible, the city runs on time. They work hard, raise families, attend religious services, visit friends and family, believe in law and order, want to feel safe in their homes, and know their children are safe on the streets. They pay their taxes and deserve a fully staffed police department.
Carjackings are on the rise. According to city data, there were 62 incidents in 2020 compared to 134 incidents so far this year, making carjackings up 116% for 2021. This year isn’t half over, and most predict crime will worsen over the summer.
The trend has residents across New Orleans on edge, especially women.
New Orleans shouldn’t follow in the footsteps of other cities like Chicago, which have failed fighting crime.
The challenge: Cantrell and the City Council must address immediately the steady rise in urban crime and massive homelessness. Renaming streets and schools, removing statues, and dismissing 10,000 marijuana pending cases and convictions won’t clean the streets from drug addicts, the mentally ill, the destitute — and definitely hasn’t deterred crime.
Failure to solve crime problems will impact investment, tourism, jobs and housing. Walk through the French Quarter and see how things look for yourself. Check out almost any major street corner with a traffic light.
The mayor’s race in New York City right now has crime as the focus. Recent surveys found that violent crime has become the biggest issue facing the nation, again. The progressive cry to “defund the police” comes across as unpopular, supported by only 18%, just one in three Democrats, and less than one in three Black citizens.
When New Orleans elected Cantrell, she hadn’t paid her property taxes and then went on to seek furloughs of police during the rising crimewave last year; then New Orleans elected Councilperson Jason Williams as district attorney while he was under an 11-count federal grand jury indictment for fraud and lying about his expenses over several years to avoid paying taxes. Now DA Williams lets known criminals out of jail instead of doing his job of prosecuting them.
Why do you think crime is up? Maybe it is because the voters put people who ignore laws in charge of fighting crime.
Years ago, I gave speeches before chambers of commerce and other business groups challenging the audience to consider running for public office. A line from my talk went if we don’t get good people to run for office, then when the crooks, bums, and thieves get elected, they will only do what they know how to do which is rape, pillage, and plunder the public trough. You don’t get an epiphany election night.
New Orleans has municipal elections this year in October. Qualifying for mayor and council is July 14-16, less than a month away.
If the city has been good to you and your family, now is the time to give something back by running for office.
President John F. Kennedy said in his inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
It’s time to step up. Your city needs you!
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.