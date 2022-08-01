This year the American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 29,000 Louisianans will learn for the first time they have cancer. That’s a shocking statistic, and like so many statistics, it’s easy to read and forget — until you become one.
In 2017, when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, what was formerly just data became vividly real.
Like so many other working women, when I noticed a lump, I didn’t spring into action. There was no family history of the disease and my last mammogram was negative. Moreover, the Legislature was in session and we had bills to pass. My body could wait until the people’s business was concluded.
Once session ended, weeks of testing revealed stage 2B triple-negative breast cancer. Two brutal chemo rounds and seven months later I was declared cancer-free. I was lucky.
Cancer may have left me, but I did not leave cancer. It’s now a major part of my life’s work to fight against the disease. Aside from my ongoing legislative efforts to help Louisiana’s patients and survivors, I work to bring awareness of the importance of lifesaving routine cancer screenings.
Mammograms, colonoscopies and Pap smears save lives by catching cancer in its early stages when the five-year survival rate is 89%. This is why getting tested early and often should be the rule.
At the present time, we only have early screening tests for five cancer types, leaving the vast majority of cancers untraceable in early stages before symptoms arise. Unsurprisingly, the majority of deaths are attributed to cancers for which we have no detection tools.
This is changing. Before the Food and Drug Administration are new technologies called multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests, which expand our testing abilities to screen for dozens of new cancers at once with a simple blood test. This is a very exciting and promising time in the oncology world!
As a former legislator, I know that the path from lab to patient is rarely smooth. Without legislation to enable access, lifesaving technologies like MCEDs won’t get to us in a timely manner. This is why I was so excited to see U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy co-sponsor the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act. This bill, which is humming along nicely with broad bipartisan support, updates outmoded aspects of Medicare to provide FDA-approved cancer technologies to those who need it.
There is precedent for this. Congress had to update Medicare coverage over the past few decades to include screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies, which have saved the lives of untold millions of Americans. If Washington does not act, it could take many years before we are provided the access and affordability to preventative care that should be as common as a flu shot.
I appreciate Sen. Cassidy's leadership on this issue, and hope to see U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and the rest of Louisiana’s congressional delegation continue to fight for our state in the war on cancer, and join the ranks of co-signatories to push through the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act.
The time to act is now. Millions of Louisianans are counting on us.
Julie Stokes is founder of the soon-to-be-announced Survivors Cancer Action Network and Ellevate Louisiana, a former state representative from Kenner and a breast cancer survivor.