When I heard that Roe v. Wade had been overturned, I thought of how many awesome pro-life people have been in this fight. Then I thought, "All right, let’s figure out what to do now."
There needs to be more support for moms and for women. Lots of women who opt for abortions don’t realize the support. It comes down to support and resources.
We live in an amazing state. We have resources in our back pockets.
Those resources — we list 562 with Louisiana Right to Life — include health care and access to housing and financial assistance. Some pro-life groups offer help up to age 5. That’s what gives me hope.
With the overturn, so many lives have been changed. With more women finding themselves in pregnancies, more resources will come to light. I’ve had people reach out and say, "I can help in this way, or that way," and there will be bigger changes into the future.
I have and have had many people in my life who are pro-choice. My entire friend group is pro-choice. They want to help women. Most women are pro-choice in the college environment.
I have a lot of people who’ve told me, "You are doing great things." Then they changed.
I know there are a lot of people who believe that when you are pro-life you are Catholic. I am nondenominational. I was baptized Methodist, but while I felt at home in my church I didn’t feel like I belonged 100%. I was born in Georgia and later grew up on the west bank.
Then I started going to Catholic school; I learned what pro-life was, not just on abortion but euthanasia. A lot of times I was influenced by what other people thought and would change my mind. I did a lot of personal research. When I was younger, I let everyone else influence me. Once I did my own research, dug into the topic, that changed.
I’ve questioned what my life looks like so many times.
Then I put it on God. I said "God, tell me what you want me to do," when I was 18. I made my own decision.
This is what I needed to do, volunteering for pro-life.
— Harlee Barbier, intern for Louisiana Right to Life and rising senior at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, as told to Ken Stickney.