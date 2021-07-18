See if YOU can ride the wave to victory in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Surf’s Up!
It’s time for some fun in the sun and the beach is the perfect place to make a big splash! Give the kids a chance with this one as well! Good luck!!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, July 26th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, July 22nd AT MIDNIGHT.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
Have fun, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt