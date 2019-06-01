The Legislature was wise last week to extend the lease on Harrah's New Orleans casino, because conditions attached to it will ensure more gambling action and thus boost the taxpayer's share of the loot for decades.
The Legislature was wise on the same day last week to kill a bill allowing sports betting because the increased action on IT would have extended the misery of addiction and saddled the taxpayer with even greater social and economic costs.
The ability to espouse contradictory propositions is what makes a successful politician.
Ever since Louisiana first legalized a lottery, casinos and video poker a generation ago, legislators have gone in unholy terror of being seen to favor an “expansion of gambling” — even, or maybe especially, when they manifestly were. A bill allowing riverboat casinos to move their operations to more accessible locations onshore, for instance, was described by its sponsor, state Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, as “modernization.” It did not “expand gambling in any way, shape or form,” he declared with a straight face.
Such dissembling cannot have fooled many people, since it was obvious owners would not want to move unless they could make more money, and that could only mean more gambling.
If gambling is just a form of economic development, which was the pretext for legalization in the first place, expansion can presumably be a good idea, at least sometimes. Anyone who regards the Harrah's casino as a boon for New Orleans will applaud the agreement extending its lease for 30 years beyond its original expiration date of 2024.
Harrah's in return will pay millions in extra tribute to the state and the city, build a second hotel, upgrade its restaurants and meeting rooms and lay on more ancillary entertainments. That will require an investment of $325 million, which Harrah's may not mind making since posher surroundings and greater comfort are bound to bring customers in. Locals will especially welcome the second hotel, since that will attract more out-of-staters, and it is they who must lose their money if the casino is to be a net economic positive for us.
The traditional cry of “This is not an expansion of gambling” won't do here, but the lease extension does not allow Harrah's to increase the 125,000 square feet of its establishment that are given over to slots, cards, dice and roulette. So “This is not an expansion of a gambling area” must be the new slogan.
Meanwhile, a House committee killed a bill by state Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, that would have expanded gambling by allowing Harrah's and other casinos to run sportsbooks. Martiny came up short with similar legislation last year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the virtual monopoly of sports betting long enjoyed by Nevada.
Mississippi is one of 33 states that immediately legalized sports betting, so Louisiana sportsmen have only to cross a handy state line to bet on professional or college games, which can also be done online. Since Louisiana is therefore already stuck with the undesirable and expensive effects of compulsive gambling, there is a strong case for legalizing sports betting so that it can be regulated and taxed. Same as last year, Martiny made that case forcibly but vainly.
His bill collapsed under the weight of amendments, which made the bill unworkable. One of them extended the right to run sport books to all joints with a video poker license — we have 2,800 of them — and would have turned Louisiana into one giant casino. On the other hand, the planned tax rate of 13 percent would have made it hard for the house to turn much of a profit on the deal, so the bill's appeal was limited even to supporters of more legalized gambling.
The Baptists are certainly not in that number, and they were there as usual to harp on crime, family breakdown and the other grim consequences of problem gambling. If they regard gambling as a sin, so, apparently, did the framers of the state constitution, which says, “Gambling shall be defined and suppressed by the Legislature.”
No wonder that when the question is whether more gambling is desirable, the Legislature's answer is yes and no.
