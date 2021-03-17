We’re No. 44!
Take that, Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and California. Those are the only states ranked below Louisiana in attractiveness to people moving from state to state in 2020.
Louisiana placed 44th in the 2020 U-Haul ranking of migration growth among states. The most in-migration growth states are ranked based on net gains of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state vs. trucks leaving their borders during a calendar year.
More than 2 million one-way trips are logged by U-Haul every year among its 22,000 truck and trailer locations. U-Haul reports the data as a measuring tool for checking which states are attracting residents from outside its borders.
Louisiana was ranked 40th in 2019 and dropped to 44th in 2020. Texas and Florida had the most net gains (most attractive) in truck traffic from 2016-2019. U-Haul explained that Tennessee became the most attractive state in 2020 because of its business-friendliness and low taxes.
At a time when employment is more mobile than ever and talent is fleeing California and the Northeast, Louisiana is again a loser. Tennessee, Texas and Florida are winners.
Louisiana needs to become business-friendly to grow and can no longer rely on oil and gas resources or hospitality to sustain its economy. Investing in people and education, and lowering or removing state income taxes, is necessary if the state is to compete on a national level.
U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 ranking of the best states to live in has Louisiana last for the second year in a row. That’s an analysis looking at things like health care, education, and opportunity. While the entire country struggles with a business climate heavily impacted by the pandemic, Louisiana saw zero percent net job growth over the past year compared to a national average of 1.4%. Louisiana lost 0.5% of its population in 2020 due to migration while the national average was an increase of 0.2%.
This is the third year that Newsweek has partnered with Statista Inc., the respected global data research firm, to reveal the World’s Best Hospitals 2021. A score was calculated for each hospital based on recommendations from peers (55%), patient experience (15%), and medical key performance indicators on hospitals (30%).
No hospital from Louisiana made the list of top 200 hospitals on the globe. Guess which states’ hospitals did make the top 200?
Hospitals from Texas, Florida and Tennessee made the list of the top 200 global hospitals.
As the events of 2020 made clear, our lives and those of our loved ones may rest on the kind of health care access we have with consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care, and state-of-the-art technology. The 2,000 hospitals named in the list cover 25 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.
Beating the outmigration drum as a major problem for over 20 years has produced no positive results. No public official has taken up the cause and created a turnaround program that takes 10 or more years to implement fully. It’s a complex issue among many government agencies, not an off-and-on light switch.
Of course, we need more taxpayers, but what’s at stake if we don’t do something about outmigration is congressional redistricting.
The 2020 census is facing serious delays because essential data from the U.S. Census Bureau will not be available until Sept.30, instead of March 31 as originally planned. Several states are projected to lose House seats based on the 2020 census according to Capitol Hill’s Roll Call. The list includes California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.
States predicted to gain seats include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas.
Louisiana didn’t make the losers list this time. We will almost certainly lose seats in the next redistricting unless something is done now to correct outmigration losses.
Notice who made the winners list: Florida and Texas. Louisiana used to have eight members in the House and now we’re down to six.
Waiting until a year or two before the next reapportionment is too late. Now is the time for legislators to figure out the problem and take action.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.