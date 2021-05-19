Violent crime is on the rise in New Orleans. It is a problem that affects all of us — Black and White; poor, middle class and rich; men and women; young and old. It’s time to find common ground solutions.
Over the last year, aggravated assaults are up 51.5%, armed robberies are up 18.5%, carjackings are up 88.7%, murder with firearms is up 28% and nonfatal shootings are up 68.3%.
An important fact — often overlooked — is this one: Violent crime is devastating the local Black community.
An analysis of the 2019 murder rate in New Orleans by WDSU-TV found that 92% of victims were Black. According to this paper, about half of all homicides and nonfatal shootings reported in the city between 2016 and 2020 occurred in the Fifth and Seventh districts, which are predominantly Black.
What can we do about these disturbing trends?
First, we must have the right priorities. While there is a continued need for comprehensive criminal justice reform, we cannot ignore the reality of crime and the deep losses inflicted. Law enforcement must be fair — without misconduct or bias — and it must also be effective.
Specific priorities are required:
- Target domestic abuse and rape as crimes that won’t be tolerated or ignored.
- Upgrade patrolling citywide, directed at reducing burglaries, robberies and car break-ins in all neighborhoods. NOPD Police Chief Shaun Ferguson spoke of increasing deployment to achieve these goals at a May 10 news conference, and his efforts are steps in the right direction.
- Refocus police personnel away from bureaucratic chores, minor issues and traffic enforcement so they can be concentrated on the serious business of public safety.
- We also need to strengthen our ability to investigate crimes of violence. Law enforcement experts agree that the more experienced investigators who show up at a crime scene, the more likely that crime will be quickly solved. Increasing clearance rates for serious crimes restores confidence that citizens are protected and the most pressing crime problems are being addressed.
The mayor’s focus on reducing gun violence, along with the restoration of NOPD overtime, are important steps forward, but they’re only the beginning.
Second, reentry programs, such as probation and parole supervision, must be well-funded and constantly evaluated. It does no good for anyone if we put people back on the streets without job skills, employment and, when needed, treatment for mental illness and addiction.
Orleans Parish needs to reexamine funding of its reentry and diversion programs. Jefferson Parish dedicates 3.5 mills for juvenile services. That is a good model to begin emulating. Programs such as New Orleans Career Center, which teaches vocational skills, are critical. More jobs, child care and career preparation, together with more equitable, effective and efficient law enforcement, will make our city safer.
Third, better coordination is needed. As Mayor LaToya Cantrell has frequently said, the criminal justice system cannot exist in silos. As this newspaper recently reported, a “frustrated” Chief Ferguson said, “officers often find themselves arresting the same people repeatedly,” pointing out that “[s]ome of these individuals who are arrested are right back on the street."
All parts of the system must coordinate resources. Every element — NOPD, the District Attorney’s Office, federal enforcement agencies, State Police, legislators, judges, the parish and state prison systems, juvenile programs and a variety of social service providers — must all pull together in the same direction.
We will never be one city as long as crime and violence tear us apart. We will never be a city of equal opportunity as long as the fear and reality of crime kills jobs and economic growth. We will never be a just city as long as crime preys upon our most vulnerable citizens.
It’s time we understand this reality and the immediate need to take action.
Jay Banks and Joe Giarrusso are members of the New Orleans City Council.