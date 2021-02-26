Want to read something that’s getting old? The Black community is still not taking the COVID-19 vaccine in the numbers that will make a difference.
Weeks ago, this subject was dealt with in this column. There have been numerous articles along with social media and television campaigns to encourage the Black community to take the vaccine, but with little success.
The numbers of dead and sick in the Black community continue to pile up. Since I wrote the last column, two people I know have died from COVID-19 and two family members, including my dear mother-in-law are recovering.
Lots of Black people don’t trust the government and how it distributes medicine in the Black community. I get that.
But, waves of anti-vaccine literature and misinformation is increasing on social media and in the general conversation among young and middle-aged Black people that I know. The same issue affects some White people, too, but their percentages of deaths are not as high as that of Black people and people of color.
The death rate from COVID-19 is considerably higher among African Americans and people of color than White people. Virtually everyone I know can provide names of family members and friends who died from COVID-19-related illnesses. A friend’s wife overcame COVID-19, but died because of the damage the disease had done to her lungs.
A 20-something Black man told me he will never take the shot because he had seen on social media that the government “is trying to place a computer chip in your arm.” That’s an old debunked story, but he was on board with it and could not be dissuaded.
Another middle-aged man told me he had read there are secretive long-term horrendous effects that we aren’t being told about. Well, the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19 could mean death.
I get the distrust caused by this nation’s shameful Tuskegee Project, in which the government did not tell Black men that they had syphilis and intentionally did not treat them for decades. The result was thousands of preventable deaths.
Here’s something to think about. Recently, in Florida, the governor was accused of using the COVID-19 vaccine to reward powerful (White) political supporters through a series of pop-up vaccination sites where GOP voters predominate. So, was that specially bottled vaccines for White people?
Around the country, while low-income communities of color are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 deaths, many health officials claim people from mostly White neighborhoods have been garnering a huge percentage of appointments for the limited vaccination supply.
That reality doesn’t faze enough people in the Black community. Still, many of these people I know will go to the doctor and take a shot, when they have absolutely no idea if it is what the physician claims it is.
I am incredulous at the friends and others who are thankfully wearing masks because they are scared of contracting COVID-19, but won’t take the shot because of the crap they read online. I posed one of them the question: What are you going to do going forward if you don’t take the vaccine. His answer: “I’m just going to stay away from it.” Well, stay away from me, too.
To those people fixated on the allegation that the government could be using the vaccine to place microchips in their bodies to follow them: Really? Couldn’t the government do that in water, food, in flu shots, insulin, you name it? What about your cellphone? What about the computer in your car? What about Siri and Alexa?
But pressed for an answer about proof of that claim, they can only provide what they read on the internet.
For those who believe in the Internet, I have something for you. I was once described in a conversation on the internet as 5’10” tall and 170 pounds. I am neither, but I would love to be 170 pounds. I wonder if one of these swear-by-the-internet folks saw that claim online and then looked at me and said, “No way.” I would respond, “Well it’s on the internet. So, it must be true.”
Please folks, take the vaccine. Or, at least consider it and how it may help you, your family and friends.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.