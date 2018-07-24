A Louisiana university has been singled out by a group focusing on civil liberties in academia for suppressing free speech. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education has flagged Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond for its policy on freedom of speech. The group designated the university as a red light institution.
“A red light institution has at least one policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech,” according to FIRE. “A ‘clear’ restriction is one that unambiguously infringes on what is or should be protected expression. In other words, the threat to free speech at a red light institution is obvious on the face of the policy and does not depend on how the policy is applied.”
Southeastern's policy on free speech reads, "In accordance with U.S. Federal Court decisions, the University has the right to regulate the time of speech or assembly activities. A two (2) hour time period will be provided to individual(s) and/or organizations for these purposes at Southeastern. Speech/assembly activities will be limited to one two (2) hour time limit per seven (7) day period, commencing the Monday of each week.
"The University has designated the following sites for public discussion and/or peaceful public assembly or demonstration:
"The steps in front of the Student Union Annex and the grassy area immediately in front of the steps and bounded by the sidewalk; The grassy area in front of the Claude B. Pennington, Jr. Student Activity Center; The Presidential Plaza area north of the Student Union, as areas where public speech and assemblies may be conducted by students without prior administrative approval.
"Individual(s) or organizations wishing to use such areas will be required to register the public speech or assembly a minimum of seven (7) days in advance through the office of Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs."
It's certainly reasonable for Southeastern officials to want to prevent large, out-of-control free speech rallies breaking out on campus every day, but this policy reeks of micromanagement and seems contrary to what college life is supposed to be all about: the open and free expression of all ideas.
“Open debate and the sharing of ideas can only thrive when free speech is upheld and respected,” said Marcus Maldonado, Louisiana State Chair of Americans for Liberty. “Universities are meant to be places that facilitate conversations about the issues within society, but now we see everyday how universities are stifling these important debates by clamping down on free speech.”
There was a time in our nation's history when open debate was the cornerstone of university life. All ideas were welcome as young people out on their own for the first time were allowed to explore viewpoints different from those of their parents.
Since most university professors hold a left-of-center bias, encouraging free speech on campus becomes all the more crucial if students are to get a well-rounded education. Southeastern's attempt to limit free speech, while not targeting conservatives, has the same impact since most professors spew leftist ideology. Unfortunately, many public universities have become taxpayer-funded leftist indoctrination centers where free speech is discouraged.
In 2014, Samuel Abrams, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, found that nationally, colleges and universities had a six-to-one ratio of liberal to conservative professors. The dynamic means most universities are now incubators birthing a flood of so-called "snowflakes" with a rigid, intolerant, leftist ideology. Students often view those who disagree with them as racist, greedy or homophobic. They demand "safe spaces" from even hearing conservative thought which they regard as "hate speech". For many college students, capitalism has become a bad word. Clearly most college graduates now lean left. A 2016 Gallup poll found 55 percent of millennials have a positive view of socialism.
Teaching someone what to think is easy; teaching them how to think is another thing entirely. Southeastern seems to want to take the easy route with a policy that obviously is designed to limit free speech and dissent. That's a betrayal to taxpayers and the very students the university is supposed to serve.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.