This country is in a crisis right now, with the lives of too many Black people being destroyed because of hatred and bigotry. We, as Black people, are exhausted. From the ongoing pandemic, to being stuck in our homes, to the murdering of our people, and even the recent loss of Chadwick Boseman, our own superhero.
The recent killing of 61-year-old Danny Buckley in a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Baton Rouge is a perfect example of this. Buckley is Black. The white man who shot him, 24-year-old Jace Boyd, is invoking the state’s “stand your ground” law, claiming he was in fear for his life.
Boyd deserves the presumption of innocence in a court of law that all criminal defendants are entitled to. But based on news reports, this claim would be laughed out of court if a Black man made it.
I live in Baton Rouge. I shop at that Trader Joe’s. When I heard that a 24-year-old white man shot a Black, 61-year-old disabled veteran for panhandling, it was deeply disturbing to realize that something like this could happen so close to home.
It was particularly painful when my wife and I saw pictures of Buckley on the local news. My wife remembered seeing him in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s on several occasions. He was never viewed as a threat.
Based on news reports, Kaylee Pattillo, who happens to be a white woman, said that after Buckley asked her for money and she walked away, she heard Boyd yelling, “Leave the woman alone.” Then she heard gunfire.
Pattillo said that she did not feel threatened by Buckley. However, like Emmett Till 65 years ago, Buckley appears to have lost his life for having the temerity to speak with a white woman.
According to Pattillo, police didn’t even bother to get an official statement from her that night. Police also allowed Boyd to leave the scene without taking him to the police station for questioning. He wasn’t arrested until five days later.
Tragically, Buckley’s night ended as another cold Black body placed inside that all too familiar black bag, silenced, as no one will ever hear his side of the story.
Boyd reportedly went to his vehicle to retrieve his gun. Like Pattillo, he was under no immediate threat of harm. Nevertheless, he’s invoked a “stand your ground” defense to try and justify the senseless killing.
As detailed in a recent report, stand your ground laws deepen racial disparities in the legal system. They encourage a trigger-happy culture of vigilantism that cheapens the value of human life. Frankly, they make all in my community less safe.
For some, it may be easy to tune this all out. But for me, Danny Buckley is more than just another hashtag. And I hope all of you reading this, no matter your race, gender, sexual orientation or political affiliation, don’t view him as such either. He was someone’s son, cousin, or uncle, but first and foremost he was a human being.
When we ignore this type of injustice, we tacitly accept it. Our community deserves better than vigilantes who seek shield from stand your ground laws. Danny Buckley deserved better. We all do.
Terry Landry Jr. is the Louisiana policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center and SPLC Action Fund.