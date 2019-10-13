Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Cave Phone
We had 398 entries in this week’s caveman caption contest! I always say how creative your entries are and once again these were absolutely fantastic. Take a look at the winner and finalists below and I’m sure you’ll agree!
As always when we have duplicate entries (and we do every time) we pick the earliest sent in and best worded for the cartoon image.
Great job, everyone!!
WINNER:
Don Pierson, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Donovan Mohr, New Orleans: “Grog wants to play Angry Pterodactyls, too!”
Robert Lax, Baton Rouge: “When it comes to technology, I’m a Neanderthal.”
James Orgeron, Kenner: “Can you Google ‘fire’?”
Jimmy McMahon, New Orleans: “Ask Siri to play Alley Oop!”
Donna Gauthier, Baton Rouge: “So can you order us a CLUB sandwich?”
Becky Stein, New Orleans: “Check out YouTube on how to make a wheel.”
Phil Soesbe, Baton Rouge: “I hope they invent electricity before your battery runs out.”
Karen Scalise, River Ridge: “Find me a recipe for blackened wooly mammoth.”
Wendy B. Gill, Holden: “Wi-Fi password is Neanderthal.”
Lonnie Haydel, LaPlace: “Quit looking for the Saints on that thing. Football hasn’t been invented yet!”
Penny DesRoches, Marrero: “Ugh, Ugh, Ugh-Ugh, Ugh, Ugh, Ugh.”
Chris Daniels, Baker: “Cell phone okay, but what we need… fire, wheel, spear, maybe football.”
Regina LeBlanc, Metairie: “When I was young, we posted our Instagram on cave walls!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “I don’t care what Google says, dinosaurs are not extinct.”
Brian Fortune, Marrero: “Hey son, it just hit me. I can use social media instead of carrying this club.”
Jamie Burns, Baton Rouge: “Please, no pictures, my hair’s a mess.”
Buck Blouin, Prairieville: “What’s wrong with using your stone tablet?”
Charles John, Woodlands, TX: “Add another box of matches to the Winn-Dixie delivery.”
Ted Chiasson, Marrero: “Could you add hunting and gathering to my calendar for next Tuesday?”
Marita Romano, Mandeville: “Son, can you Google the location of the nearest watering hole?”
Sam Walding, Denham Springs: “It’s so easy a caveman can do it.”
Wendy King, New Orleans: “Let’s start with drawing on the cave walls, before you start sending out tweets!”
Brian K. Boudreaux, Gretna: “If your mother calls, tell her I’m going clubbing with the guys!”
Donald Marcantel, Slidell: “Can you Google asteroid?”
Ellie Nelson, Baton Rouge: “Careful, my friend, Adam, got into some serious trouble with an ‘Apple’ product.”
Anna Papp, Springfield: “How do you kill your supper with that?”
Butch Taylor, Walker: “Say, can you pick up the Tigers game on that?”
Brittany Stamper, Marrero: “I guess that selfie is good enough for my Geico job application.”
Well done, folks! – Walt