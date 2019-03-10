Walt Handelsman: Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Daylight Saving Time!
We had 157 entries in this week’s caption contest. From bloodsucking umpires all the way to the Transylvania time zone! These were very funny and clever!
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
Here are this week’s winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Jay Fox, Madisonville (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Donna Gauthier, Baton Rouge: "We sure don’t want him to umpire our game! He would be out for blood!"
Philip Pusateri, Metairie: “Drives him batty when the time changes!”
John E. Galloway, Kenner: “I love it when our bats are more active than his.”
Paul Thompson, Baton Rouge: “Just like my dad, he can’t figure out how to change the clocks.”
Lewis Anderson, Nashville, TN: “He’s still on Transylvania time.”
David Weber, Kenner: “He’s a little batty during the day, but has a ball at night.”
Andrew O’Brien, New Orleans: “Looks like somebody woke up on the wrong side of the casket!”
John A. Hanley, Baton Rouge: "He thinks it’s a pain in the neck."
Terrific job, Everyone!--- Walt