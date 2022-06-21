NO.mcconnellbye.102420.0835.jpg

New Orleans Fire Department retiring Superintendent Tim McConnell, left, passes a trumpet symbolizing leadership to his interim successor, deputy superintendent Roman Nelson, at the NOFD headquarters on Decatur Street Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

A few weeks ago, I had an electrical fire in my garage. Immediately after the phone call reporting the incident ended, sirens were heard and a fire truck arrived, and the problem was quickly resolved.

Last week, I passed a multi-vehicle accident that seemed to have happened only moments before. Who was on scene and assisting the people involved? The New Orleans Fire Department.

As I continued driving, I passed a police car en route to the scene.

All of our first responders are greatly appreciated, but sometimes I think we forget just how important the NOFD is, and what excellent service they provide.

LISA STAFFORD

IT project manager

New Orleans

