A few weeks ago, I had an electrical fire in my garage. Immediately after the phone call reporting the incident ended, sirens were heard and a fire truck arrived, and the problem was quickly resolved.
Last week, I passed a multi-vehicle accident that seemed to have happened only moments before. Who was on scene and assisting the people involved? The New Orleans Fire Department.
As I continued driving, I passed a police car en route to the scene.
All of our first responders are greatly appreciated, but sometimes I think we forget just how important the NOFD is, and what excellent service they provide.
LISA STAFFORD
IT project manager
New Orleans