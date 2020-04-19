Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!!

Quarantine Chaos
Wow! We received a 2020 record-breaking 676 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! These were some of the most creative and entertaining punch lines EVER. I guess being stuck at home has revved up everyone’s creative energy. Really great stuff!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
I also wanted to mention how flattered I am that so many folks participate in this contest. Try not to get frustrated if you haven’t broken through yet. I read all of your entries and truly appreciate your efforts. Keep trying--- you never know when you’ll make the list!
Terrific job, everyone!!
WINNER:
David Shaler, Baton Rouge: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Janice Nick, Lacombe: “Shift Change!”
Bob Cimo, Prairieville: “Found you! Okay, your turn to count to 10,000 while I hide!”
Brother Patrick McGinity, Thibodaux: “You’re going to need more wine. The Governor just closed schools for the rest of the year.”
Jan Key, River Ridge: “Good to see they replenished the wine supply in the Teachers’ Lounge.”
Dr. Michael Sprague, Louisiana State Chaplain, Mandeville: “MOVE OVER!!!”
Bryan Reuter, Metairie: “I knew one day you would reach a cabinet-level position!”
Aimee McKenzie, Hanover, PA: “Hey, Teach… five more minutes ‘til lunch recess ends. Drink fast!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Don’t worry, Honey- I have everything under control!”
David Ourso, St. Amant: “Work might of said you were not essential but you are needed here.”
Paula King, Barataria: “Got any room for one more up there?”
Mark Northington, Baton Rouge: “On day 23 of the quarantine, Punxsutawney Phyllis emerged from her shelter and unfortunately sees her kids’ shadows and disappears back into her nest; signifying an extended period of drinking and homeschool math.”
Charles Theaux, Jr., Ponchatoula: “I thought we were playing hide-n-seek but I like your version of hide-n-drink much better!”
John Hanley, Baton Rouge: “OK, my turn!”
Mike Thompson, Baton Rouge: “Recess is over!”
Bruce Moore, Mandeville: “Shelter in place… Hmph, nice try!”
Sherry Guarisco, Baton Rouge: “Tag! You’re it!”
Howard Moreaux, Covington: “QUARANTINING FROM QUARANTINING????”
Cheryl Reine, Terrytown: “Honey, have you seen the remote?”
Maggie Lynch, Baton Rouge: “Oh, hi, Honey. Do you know where the Xanax is?”
Ashton Phelps, Jr., New Orleans: “Your family distancing break time is over.”
Gene Russell, Vicksburg, MS: “I see you found the Teachers’ Lounge.”
Dennis Maciasz, Zachary: “We stopped playing hide-and-seek hours ago!”
Brett Berard, Lafayette: “I’m gonna forward the stimulus check to their teacher.”
Michael Norris, Baton Rouge: “Who needs a she shed when you’ve got a she shelf?”
Howard Streiffer, Metairie: “I just booked the unit on the right through AIRBNB!”
Bonnie Chaisson, Slidell: “Really, Iris?? Hiding out is one thing but taking the LAST of the wine in not acceptable!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “The Elf on the Shelf people called. They like your idea of Wino Wife in a Cabinet.”
Anne Marie Henry, Morgan City : “Trying to stay in high spirits, I see!”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “You’re not supposed to LIKE social distancing!”
Fantastic stuff, folks! Stay in and stay safe!!
Walt