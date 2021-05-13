Claudia Barker sits at her dinning room table with photos and diaries she kept when she was a 16-year-old student at Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans, La. Friday, April 30, 2021. Claudia Barker was a 16-year-old student at Mount Carmel Academy when her married teacher and debate team coach began a sexual relationship with her that by definition is statutory rape. Claudia came to realize that the relationship she thought she was a willing participant in was child abuse. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)