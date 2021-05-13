Many people have contacted me since the story entitled “Woman alleges Mount Carmel teacher sexually abused her as student; UNO suspends Robert Dupont” ran on NOLA.com on May 7 and in the print edition of The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate on May 8, with a follow-up story about Dupont’s retirement from UNO on May 11. Most are strong messages of support and validation, some from friends I have not seen in many years, some from Mount Carmel alumnae who had their own stories to share. For this I am deeply grateful.
I would like to address one question that has come up repeatedly on social media: Why did she wait so long to tell this story? “Waiting” implies intent. It was not my original intention to name my abuser publicly. The better question is why I chose to come forward at this time.
I spent nearly 40 years feeling a sense of guilt and shame about having participated in the relationship, until I learned about the mechanics of sexual predation (a term I only discovered recently). Sexual predators groom their victims, often by telling them they are “smart” or “special” or “mature” or “loved.” Sometimes the sex feels affirming to a vulnerable young person; sometimes it is the price you pay to fill a need. It also took many years to internalize the fact that a fifteen- or sixteen-year-old is not capable of giving “consent” to have sex with an adult even if they think they are. This is the difference between the crime of “statutory” rape (sex with a minor in the eyes of the law) and forcible rape, which can happen at any age.
In late April I read the stories about the former 8th grade Lusher teacher turned famous biographer, and the heartbreaking accounts of his former students enduring sexual assault by this predator once they reached their twenties. I realized that people need to know how easy it is for a sexual predator to hook a vulnerable young person, and that it happens all the time, especially in schools, where impressionable students look up to charismatic teachers.
I also learned that some survivors of abuse revert emotionally back to the age when our predators hooked us whenever we are around them — which explains why we remain vulnerable to them even into adulthood.
I decided to come forward at this moment to raise awareness about predatory teachers. Think of it as a kind of #MeToo in schools, with thanks to Tarana Burke, who coined the term #MeToo to encourage survivors of abuse to come forward. I decided to come forward to encourage other survivors to tell their stories — whether they name their predator or not — so they may know that what happened to them was not their fault and to begin to heal.
I decided to come forward to urge adults and teens to speak up if they suspect a young person is involved in an inappropriate relationship, or if a trusted teacher’s friendship with a young person seems too intimate.
As for Robert Dupont, I had to name him in order to make my story complete and credible. But the story is so much bigger than him, or indeed any one common sexual predator.
I’ve worked in organizations that serve youth for decades. As educators, our number one job is to keep kids safe. This requires vigilance on everyone’s part, and the courage to speak up. If my story prevents even one young person from having to feel what I felt for more than half of my life, then all of this will have been worth it. For me, there is liberation in the telling.
Contact Claudia Barker at minorscantconsent@gmail.com.