Unspeakable tragedy has once again stirred the nation’s revulsion to mass shootings. As Congress looks at ways to prevent these hideous crimes, we must ask: Where does America really stand on gun issues? Is it possible to reach a national consensus in support of new gun laws?
To understand public opinion, we need to look at four aspects of the issue.
First, basic rights. The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is seen by pro-gun advocates as the bedrock of the right to “keep and bear arms.” To anti-gun advocates, it’s an unnecessary barrier to getting rid of guns.
A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll found that only 24% of voters favor repealing the Second Amendment and 56% oppose doing so. The rest are not sure. While 40% of Democrats want repeal, only 11% of Republicans and 19% of independents do.
Second, priorities and trade-offs. What’s more important — protecting the right to own guns or limiting gun ownership? While half the electorate says limiting gun ownership is more important, a substantial 42% believe protecting the right to own guns is more important.
Again, we find a deep partisan divide, with 69% of Republicans putting a premium on the right to own guns, as compared to 17% of Democrats and 39% of independents.
Third, regulatory policy. Federal and state governments already have a variety of gun restrictions. Do we need stricter ones? Sixty-five percent of voters say yes. Eighty-six percent of Democrats, 44% of Republicans and 66% of independents agree. Democratic women are most supportive (90%) and Republican men the least (42%).
Fourth, perceived effectiveness. While most Americans favor some restrictions, the latest Economist/YouGov poll found that many of them doubt new laws will actually work. Despite majority support for stricter gun laws, for example, only 41% say these laws would have “prevented any of the recent mass shootings.”
Is there common ground?
According to the Politico/Morning Consult poll, there are five proposals that garner overwhelming support — between 80% and nearly 90% — along with big majorities across party lines:
- Requiring background checks on all gun sales is supported by 88% of all voters, 91% of Democrats and 86% of both Republicans and independents.
- Preventing sales of firearms to people determined to be dangerous is supported by 84% of voters, including 81% of Republicans, 88% Democrats and 82% of independents. Despite immense public support, the details of a “red flag” law, such as defining “dangerous,” could be a stumbling block to passing it.
- Making private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks is favored by 81% of voters, comprising 75% of Republicans, 87% Democrats and 82% of independents.
- Requiring a mandatory waiting period of three days after a gun is purchased before it can be taken home is endorsed by eight out of ten voters, including 73% of Republicans, 86% Democrats and 79% of independents.
- Requiring a person to be at least 21 years old to buy a gun is also backed by 80% of voters, including 75% of Republicans, 86% Democrats and 80% of independents. Even 78% of voters in households that have guns support this measure.
If there is to be bipartisan consensus in Congress, it will likely involve these five proposals. They each have enough support among each party’s voters, as well as pivotal independents, to impress U.S. House and Senate members on both sides.
In addition, there is tremendous support (87%) for a proposal related to, but broader than, the gun issue — and that’s expanded screening and treatment for the mentally ill. This is backed by 85% of Republicans, 88% of Democrats and 86% of independents.
Proposals lacking strong bipartisan support — such as banning assault-style weapons and preventing the carry of a concealed weapon in public — are popular with Democrats but less so among Republicans. Conversely, stationing armed guards at schools and giving teachers and school administrators the option of being armed at work are popular with Republicans, but less so among Democrats.
Polls show most Americans respect the right to own guns, but many also favor restrictions. As on most issues, there is common ground. Whether Congress finds it is another matter.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a free nationwide newsletter on polls and public opinion, and is the author of "Running for Office."