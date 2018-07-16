Before we turn to the approaching drama of the Senate confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, let us consider a valuable lesson from the brief but incandescent controversy surrounding the nominee who wasn’t, Amy Coney Barrett, and the warning signs it flashed for our civic life.
In questioning Barrett last year, several senators briefly breached a guardrail that for generations marked off a broad zone of religious tolerance in public life. It should not be breached again.
First, full disclosure: Barrett is my wife’s niece, someone for whom I have enormous affection. But I come at these questions as well as a former reporter who spent nearly 20 years on the religion beat, much of it writing about the intersection of faith, law and culture. Change is afoot. And what I see is alarming.
Barrett was a little-known Notre Dame law professor when her nomination to the Seventh Circuit appeals court produced a searing Senate confirmation hearing last September. Concerned about Barrett’s potential judicial hostility to abortion rights, Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, an abortion rights champion, noted Barrett’s public Catholicism and mused darkly: “The dogma lives loudly within you.”
Her much-quoted reproof was the first dent in the guardrail. Less noticed was the blunt question from Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois that demolished the barrier entirely: “Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?”
With that, two troublesome assumptions reared into view.
First, that to oppose abortion is a peculiarly “Catholic” thing. Or at best a “Christian” thing. And secondly, that it is inappropriate to bring “dogma” into the public square.
Both propositions are wrong.
To begin, Feinstein, Durbin and all senators querying Supreme Court candidates have every right — indeed, an obligation — to sweat Barrett, Kavanaugh and others over abortion. They may inquire whether the candidates believe prior court decisions protecting abortion were flawed or solidly grounded. Whether they are immovable precedent or subject to reversal. Whether the nominees themselves stand for or against abortion. Whether they will honor precedent or their personal moral codes. All of that is legitimate.
But Feinstein erred when she located Barrett’s public opposition to abortion in Catholic “dogma,” as if opposition to abortion can be explained only by overexposure to incense.
Yet apart from the Gospel, millions of Christians read genetics, embryology and the life sciences as unanimous secular testimony that life in the womb is a developing, distinct individual with some moral claim on others.
But even if, for the sake of argument, Barrett’s opposition were purely a matter of religion, what then? Is acting out of religious motivation the same as impermissibly imposing one’s own religious belief on others?
Fifty-five years ago, Martin Luther King drafted his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail, a declaration of imperishable moral force defending the right of every individual to assert his dignity before the overwhelming power of an oppressive state.
In a one remarkable passage in defense of civil disobedience, King marshaled the authority of St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas, the Lutheran theologian Paul Tillich and the Jewish philosopher Martin Buber.
As well as God Himself, whom King cited as the ultimate source of law. “A just law,” King wrote, “is a man-made code that squares with the moral law, or the law of God.”
Dogma had come to the public square.
Today, an increasingly secularized culture seems willing to abandon its long tradition of religious tolerance, which has long recognized that free citizens will sometimes claim that a transcendent authority has made demands of them superseding those made by the state.
The public square is precisely the place to thrash out those cases.
Had King cited God before a Senate committee today, would some senators warn him to find another line of reasoning because, sorry, “the dogma lives too loudly within you”?
We should hope not.
Bruce Nolan, a longtime journalist covering religion, lives in New Orleans.