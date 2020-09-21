Here in Louisiana, we feel the effects of climate change directly. Most famously, we experienced the deadliest Atlantic hurricane of the 21st century — Katrina, in 2005. Sea level rise and loss of habitat aren’t just talking points or rhetoric here. We’re living it.
Anyone who’s ever been to Louisiana knows that our state is worth protecting. From New Orleans’ famous French Quarter to stunning bayous that countless animal species call home, we’ve long been a hub for everything from culinary arts to sportsmanship.
Even with all our natural beauty and culture, we are not without challenges. For a state with a poverty rate 5.5 percentage points above the national average, Louisiana deserves smart adaptation to climate change that not only helps our planet, but strengthens our economy and creates jobs. The idea that economic and environmental success cannot go together is not only false, but it’s harmful. We can and should do both here in Louisiana.
Our state is famously a hub of oil and gas, and we rank eighth in the country for energy production. Historically, this has bolstered our economy, and many Louisianans’ livelihoods depend on these industries. We have to pursue solutions that will reduce our state’s carbon footprint without hurting our economy.
For example, 70% of our electricity came from natural gas in 2019. Transitioning to natural gas — not just in Louisiana, but nationwide — has been incredibly important in reducing carbon emissions in the energy sector. Louisiana ranks in the top five states for natural gas production and reserves. We must respect our resources and continue to innovate within this industry to have the best results, both economically and environmentally.
This transition represents an important step in Louisiana’s climate fight. Another important piece is carbon capture and sequestration technology. The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association is an emerging leader in research and development of the technology, and Louisiana has the potential to be a global hub for this climate strategy. After all, it’s important to involve all stakeholders and use all the tools we have at our disposal.
Louisiana legislators, in addition to companies, are becoming leaders in this fight. Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, for example, is the ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis and has made significant efforts to pursue real climate solutions. He has advocated for developing carbon capture technology and encouraging U.S. natural gas exports, which are cleaner than natural gas from other countries. Other Republican leaders in our state have an opportunity to take a similar leadership role over the next few years and show how conservative solutions work in the fight against climate change. Young Louisianans will support candidates who want to actively address the environmental challenges that we face.
More climate leadership is desperately needed here in Louisiana. We’re in a rare position because geographically, we’re prone to climate challenges, but we also rely on significant energy production economically. Any approach to addressing climate change in our state has to balance these two considerations for long-term Louisianan success.
It’s no longer enough to simply acknowledge climate change. It’s time for targeted action that will work for our unique state. Our politicians and corporations should band together to promote sustainable, economically-sound practices for our home. We can’t afford to continue damaging our environment, and we also cannot afford to upend our energy industry.
Rachel Howard is a Lafayette native, chair of the Louisiana College Republicans, and American Conservation Coalition activist.