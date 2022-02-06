With over 600 riders entering THIS parade, check out who tossed us the BEST stuff in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Mardi Gras Prep
We received 619 throws in this week’s Carnival-themed Caption Contest. These were funny, timely, quirky, and off-the-wall! A perfect mix for a Mardi Gras cartoon. Well played, folks!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries (and we always do), we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Kathleen Schrenk, New Orleans: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Missy Lynch, Baton Rouge: “I’m holding out for the Moon Pies!”
Jeff Hartzhein, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “Don’t fall for it. One of ‘em is hiding a heartworm pill.”
Tammy Pruet Northrup, Saint Francisville: “I like this new normal where everything has gone to the dogs.”
Cristian Boise, New Orleans: “I’m waiting for a shoe!”
Jimmie Papia, Metairie: “I’m not fooled, she’s just being nice because she scheduled us for a visit to the D-O-C-T-O-R!”
Mary Williams, Baton Rouge: “Heading to a Port-a-Hydrant -- Keep catching.”
Bob Casey, Covington: “I told you when she named me Rex I’d be treated like a king.”
Ralph Mason, New Orleans: “You’ll get more if you wag your tail…”
Debbie Thomas, Baton Rouge: “She should learn how to throw like Joe Burrow!”
Carolyn B. Hudson, Columbia, SC: “Let’s stay up here so she doesn’t try to put a costume on us!”
Michelle Krennerich, Prairieville: “Just wait. MY Queen throws rawhides and frisbees!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Don’t settle for biscuits. Hold out for the stuffed animals we can rip to shreds.”
Keith Daigle, Abita Springs: “Just play along. This is the only way we get dinner during Mardi Gras.”
Darlin Brady-Caro, Destrehan: “Didn’t I tell you we’d be rewarded for warming these seats up for the kids!”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “Now I’m feeling bad about that little treat I left her in the front yard.”
David Prados, Metairie: “If that’s all she has to throw, the supply chain must be worse than we thought.”
Sophia Lambert (Age 7), Belle Chasse: “YUM! YUM! YUM!”
Joe Kovacs, New Orleans: “When you asked her to ‘throw us a bone’ I didn’t think she’d take it so seriously!”
Keith Murphy, Baton Rouge: “After this she can forget about me chasing tennis balls.”
Donald Webb, New Orleans: “THIS TIME WE BARKED UP THE RIGHT TREE.”
Thomas McGuire, Baton Rouge: “Keep your guard up, every now and then she’ll slip in a high-speed coconut.”
Nancy Dixon, New Orleans: “Forget the kibble, throw us some beads!”
Doug Trick, Baton Rouge: “Just a word of advice. Don’t try to eat one, they’re PLASTIC!!!”
Bonnie Losee, Lafayette: “I told you I could train her!”
Ashley Martin, Marrero: “Laissez les BONE temps rouler, amirite?!”
Karen Rewerts, Mandeville: “Puppy dog eyes and a little tilt of your head will get you the REALLY good stuff.”
Darrell Noveh, Pearl River: “When I was a puppy, I always dreamed of going to a PAWrade!!”
Ralph Stephens, Baton Rouge: “Throw me something, Master!!”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “Just having Mardi Gras is treat enough!”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes --- Walt