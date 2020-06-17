My great-grandfather’s war record is not in dispute. Troy Middleton received the Distinguished Service Medal and promotion to colonel for actions during the Meuse-Argonne offensive of World War I in 1918. His promotion, at age 29, made him the youngest officer of that rank in the American Expeditionary Force.
He commanded the 45th Infantry Division during the invasion of Sicily and the Italian mainland in World War II before being promoted to command the VIII Corps prior to the D-Day invasion in 1944. On the European mainland, Middleton’s VIII Corps won the Battle of Brest before moving to the Ardennes, where Middleton famously decided that his corps would hold Bastogne against the last offensive of Hitler’s army. The results of the Battle of the Bulge broke the back of the Fuhrer’s army, and the rest is history.
Neither is Middleton’s service to LSU in dispute. Both before and after leading armies in defeating the forces of European fascism, Middleton served the state of Louisiana through service to its university: as commandant of cadets and professor of military science (1930-36), as dean of students (1938-39), as vice-president and comptroller (1939-42) and, when called upon by the Board of Supervisors to do so, as president (1951-62).
Middleton is having his name and legacy tarnished by the Board of Supervisors and Gov. John Bel Edwards, accused of having been an unapologetic segregationist. Supporters of this proposal point to a letter written in 1961 to the chancellor of the University of Texas in which Middleton wrote of his efforts to keep black and white students separate and to prevent black students from participating in athletics, despite accepting black students into the university.
But this is not all the evidence on the question of Middleton’s racial views. In 1965 Gov. John McKeithen appointed Middleton to chair the Governor’s Biracial Commission on Human Relations, Rights, and Responsibilities. The Commission’s purpose was to promote statewide enforcement of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
The commission was composed of twenty-one blacks and twenty-one whites, with white attorney John Martzell and black attorney Jesse Stone chosen to serve as director and associate director of staff. Albert Dent, president of Dillard University, was chosen to serve as assistant chair at Middleton’s request.
Middleton supported black attorney Stone’s appointment against a segregationist state senator’s violent opposition. He personally intervened with McKeithen to see that a railroad overpass be built at the previously disappointed requests of students at Southern University in Baton Rouge.
He sent attorneys Martzell and Stone to Alexandria to help restore peace and ensure proper local enforcement of the civil rights laws after a black-owned gas station was burned. He encouraged McKeithen himself to hire blacks to work in his office. These are just a few examples of Middleton’s actions in support of equality taken as chairman of the commission.
Middleton later proudly reflected on the commission’s work: “The world is changing. The commission helped make the necessary change a bit smoother.”
In 1966, the National Conference of Christians and Jews chose Middleton to receive its annual brotherhood award, presented in recognition of “his work in achieving racial harmony in Louisiana” through his service on the commission. In his acceptance speech, Middleton stated: “You are not here to honor Troy Middleton. … (Y)ou are here because down in your hearts you believe in the rights and brotherhood of man. … When the governor asked me to head the Biracial Commission, I was reluctant to take the responsibility. But I realized I had no right to turn down a man who was trying to do a good job for Louisiana. I took the job because I believed in the things we are talking about here tonight.”
In 1966, Middleton also received the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ Louisianan of the Year Award for “his accomplishment in racial peace-keeping.”
Middleton’s black assistant chairman on the commission, Dr. Albert Dent, was exactly right when he commented on Middleton’s racial views that “if ever a man changed, that man was Troy Middleton.”
These are not the words and actions of a committed segregationist. They are those of a man who grew on an important and hotly contested issue in the way that the people now supporting his erasure claim to seek. My great-grandfather’s growth is a shining example of “being the change.” He was a man who, for the last decade and a half of his life, worked at a high public level to bring about the sort of change his protesters claim to support. He was the sort of man I hope my three sons grow to become.
Troy H. Middleton IV is a Lake Charles attorney.