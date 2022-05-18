During the brief time that the Louisiana Legislature was considering a bill that would turn women who have abortions into common criminals, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams declared that “I cannot and will not shift the priority from tackling shootings, rapes, and carjackings to investigating the choices women make with regard to their own bodies.”
Could it be that Williams wants to divert the public’s attention away from how he’s running his office and focus it on Roe v. Wade? Then he can reduce violent charges to misdemeanors and con the public into thinking he is convicting bad guys while he’s letting them go free.
According to a WWL-TV investigation by Mike Perlstein, Williams closed 1,350 violent felony cases in 2021 and got 53% convictions.
Still, only 6% were guilty as originally charged by the New Orleans Police Department. Pitiful for us, tremendous odds for criminals.
Forty-seven percent of those arrested for rapes, murders, carjackings and armed robberies were released. The remaining hoodlums arrested for violent felonies had their charges reduced to lesser felonies (19%) or misdemeanors (27%).
Williams released Montreal Baham, then reduced his charges when NOPD arrested him again, letting him back on the streets a second time to get picked up yet again — but this time for a double murder.
Williams hasn’t gotten any better this year. According to Metropolitan Crime Commission’s data for Jan. 1 through May 5, Williams closed 285 violent felony cases. Only 18 defendants were found guilty as charged. Williams dismissed 72 cases, reduced 98 to misdemeanors and reduced 89 to lesser felonies (usually as part of plea deals). Eight defendants were found not guilty at trial.
Williams claims a high conviction rate, but that doesn’t mean he’s tackling violent crime. Instead of prosecuting thugs and punks for the violence in NOPD arrest reports, Williams is cutting deals and letting them go free, causing more harm in the community.
All this as New Orleans had the sharpest increase in the homicide rate in the nation, up 160% from 2019, according to the MCC.
Even as he’s failed to put enough bad guys behind bars, Williams has also alienated many of his progressive supporters by reneging on campaign promises.
“The People's DA Coalition is proud that you committed to our platform while campaigning to be the first progressive DA for Orleans Parish,” members of the coalition wrote in March. “However, we are disappointed at the broken promises coming from your office. Main planks of the campaign platform have been thrown aside. This includes, but is not limited to: charging juveniles as adults, issuing material witness warrants, setting bonds inappropriately high, and not following through on a five-day turnaround time for deciding charges for nonviolent offenses.”
“These broken promises are unacceptable and show your office is willing to roll back hard-fought reforms. We refuse to sacrifice those reforms for the false idea that it will make our community safer,” they wrote.
As with his claim to be tackling serious crime, here Williams is again attempting a public relations turnaround, as he awaits his federal tax fraud trial before a conservative judge and a jury pool that draws not just from Orleans but also surrounding parishes.
Unless Williams beats all eleven counts against him, lawbreakers may soon finally wind up facing an honest prosecutor.