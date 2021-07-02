Congressman Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge, demonstrated incredible leadership on environmental issues by joining a newly formed caucus for conservatives motivated to engage on the issue of climate change.
The Conservative Climate Caucus, led by Utah Congressman John Curtis, is another step toward meaningful Republican action on climate change. While environmental conversations are politically fraught, conservatives have a deep-rooted legacy of environmental stewardship. Teddy Roosevelt is the father of our national parks, Richard Nixon created the EPA, and George H.W. Bush signed critical amendments to the Clean Air Act. Even recently, the Great American Outdoors Act and Energy Act of 2020 were championed by climate-minded Republicans. This caucus is further proof that Republicans are returning to their conservation roots.
As a young conservative, I’m grateful for not only the formation of this caucus, but the actions of its members up to this point. In the last 5 years, Republicans have reclaimed environmental issues, including climate change, as an issue they are ready to tackle. By championing clean energy solutions including nuclear power, emissions-reducing technologies, natural climate solutions and conservation efforts, Republicans have had an integral role in pushing the needle forward on environmental progress.
Importantly, conservative principles, such as capitalism and the free market, are the principles that will be most effective in solving our environmental challenges. It’s a false choice to say economic and environmental progress are mutually exclusive, and conservatives are leading the way on economically sound solutions. It’s imperative that we have their voices in the climate change conversation.
Graves has worked extensively on these issues as the ranking member of the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis. Louisiana’s coastline and major cities are uniquely threatened by climate change, making Graves’ leadership all the more important. By championing solutions that do not put the economy and environment at odds, Graves has worked to usher in a new era of climate action.
My experience as Chairman of the Louisiana Young Republicans has proven to me that conservatives can and should step up to lead on environmental issues. Young conservatives in Louisiana can see our coastal wetlands disappearing. They feel the pain of catastrophic flooding and tropical storms. Conservatives must join in the effort to provide real solutions to these problems that account for both the economy and the environment.
This new caucus proves once again that while Republicans do not embrace progressive environmental solutions, they care about the future of our planet. As conservatives, we know that we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work on this issue, and the Conservative Climate Caucus now proudly demonstrates that to the larger public. It’s no longer a binary choice between alarmism and denial. There’s a path forward for pragmatic, common-sense solutions to the challenges we all face.
Kaleb Moore of Baton Rouge is chairman of the Louisiana Young Republicans and a member of the American Conservation Coalition.