I’ve been reading the Twitter #WhyIDidn’tReport thread — a response to the president’s tweet: "I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"
The thread is rage-inducing, heartbreaking and not at all surprising.
I was a kid. When molestation escalated to a more violent assault, I escalated my avoidance. He died soon after, and I felt nothing but relief. I packed those memories deep, thinking I could box it off.
It took a decade to tell my parents. They believed me. And they were loving. They were also blindsided. For the mid-1970s, my parents hadn’t been blind to reality or to risk. If parental protection ranges from benign negligence to bubble-wrapping children to the point where they don’t develop, my parents skewed a little on the protective side.
I had what I see as a reasonable amount of freedom. But my parents were cautious. They were just wary of the wrong man. Unbeknownst to me (until I was an angry teen finally telling my parents), my mom never let a certain man in our family’s orbit alone with me or any child. She had every reason to be suspicious of this person, and I’m sure she thought she was protecting my innocence. But I knew at 7 that bad men don’t always present as the creep giving off a Day-Glo predator vibe.
If I’m surprised by any #WhyIDidn’tReport stories, it’s by the number of people who weren’t believed by those who are supposed to love and support them, who told parents or partners and were met with hostility. I’m not at all surprised by the number of upstanding members of the community who were good at hiding the predator part of themselves or powerful enough that they knew their behavior wouldn’t catch up to them.
I didn’t report. But, as an adult, I have told.
And no one has disbelieved me. I’ve told friends. Once, in a group of four, all of us had a history of being assaulted. None of us had reported.
I’ve told lovers. Sometimes, it’s pertinent. How else do you explain that if you’re caught in an unexpected hug, there’s a tingling of fight-or-flight response threatening to kick in? Compartmentalizing is great as a coping mechanism, but it’s not permanent or impermeable.
I’ve told my boss. Years ago in a news meeting, we were discussing a story about a man who had molested his granddaughters. A fellow editor said, and here’s his quote exactly, “At least it wasn’t his grandsons.” I walked out. I was too stunned to say anything. But I went to our managing editor, and I told. Because if one of the voices shaping how we report on sex crime was from someone who so blatantly devalued girls, then we were damned well going to hear my voice, too.
Should I have been more confrontational then? Should I have reported to authorities as a child? Would it have really changed anything?
I know the world I live in. I know it a little more from reading #WhyIDidn’tReport.
If I had reported 40 years ago, would an investigation, an exam for evidence of internal bruising, a court case have made life better? Would I have been treated like a fragile victim to be pitied or, equally bad, shunned and blamed?
I think choices I made served me well. I enjoyed my childhood; I learned to trust my instincts about people and enjoyed incredibly strong friendships and healthy and satisfying adult relationships.
In this world, I can tell. And I can listen.
I can theorize about a world in which victims are believed and never intimidated, but it’s not this world. Just like I can believe that protecting the names of sex crime victims helps to perpetuate a stigma and still support The Advocate’s policy of not reporting those names without consent.
My “how the world should be” is not how the world is.
In this world, I’ve had to listen to more than one man of the “I am loud, therefore, I am correct” persuasion question the motives of Christine Blasey Ford. They have as much information as the rest of us on her motivation; many of us just have experience that lends some insight.
Read some of #WhyIDidn’tReport. Listen.
Kay Gervais is a copy editor for The Advocate.