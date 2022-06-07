From his first days in office, President Joe Biden began a campaign of attacks against America’s domestic energy sector. Today, Americans are paying for these decisions restricting energy production as uncertainty around the war in Ukraine pushes energy prices higher.
For the sake of our economy and our national security, our leaders must work to reverse these policies and restore America to a net energy exporter. A key place to start should be a swift renewal of the Interior Department’s five-year offshore leasing plan, which would provide benefits here in Louisiana.
Losing our country’s status as a net exporter of energy and becoming increasingly dependent on foreign sources of oil weakens U.S. national security. In 2021, the United States began importing significantly more Russian energy — nearly 672,000 barrels per day in 2021 — an all-time record and a 79% increase from four years prior.
In the wake of Vladimir Putin’s military action, oil topped over $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014 and gas prices in America have hit all-time highs for regular unleaded gas and diesel. Instead of rethinking his energy strategy and taking steps to increase our domestic energy production, Biden has petitioned adversaries such as Venezuela and Iran to fulfill our country’s energy needs.
The Biden administration should prioritize renewing the Interior Department’s five-year offshore leasing plan. Our country cannot afford even a short lapse in offshore leasing, as Americans currently face mounting energy prices when filling their gas tanks and cooling their homes.
According to a report prepared by Energy & Industrial Advisory Partners, a five-year delay in renewing the offshore leasing plan will result in a 33% drop in oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico and cut roughly $1.5 billion per year in revenue to the U.S. government.
Here in Louisiana, offshore oil and gas development is critical for our state’s economy and for supporting education and conservation funding. Louisiana has received approximately $219 million in funding over the past five decades, ensuring protection for places like the Kisatchie National Forest and Jean Lafitte National Historic Park.
President Biden must act in America’s interest, instead of bowing to the narrow interests of climate activists. Increasing energy production is not only the right thing to do for America, but it will appropriately stymie Russian aggression toward Europe and provide greater energy security for our NATO allies. The time is now to take steps to ensure America regains its energy security.
Col. Rob Maness (U.S. Air Force, Retired) is the former wing commander of Kirtland Air Force Base.