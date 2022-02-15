Garey Forster’s Jan. 20 column mentions the release of 49 individuals who had been serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. He didn’t mention that Louisiana has more people serving LWOP than Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas combined, and is one of only two states with mandatory life without parole for second-degree murder. In Texas, an ultra-conservative state that values law and order, a judge can impose a five-year sentence for the same crime.
Louisiana is an outlier in both our sentencing policy and crime rates. Our approach is failing. We share Forster’s concern over our poor closure rate — the rate at which an individual is arrested and convicted after a crime has occurred. The closure rate for murder in East Baton Rouge Parish is around 50%, as reported by the chief of police, and that rate in New Orleans is even lower.
To conservatives, being “tough on crime” has been the mantra. Mandatory minimums and harsher sentences were supposed to present a deterrent to criminal behavior. Well, it didn’t work.
To progressives, reform is about the inequities and cruelty within our criminal justice system. There are racial and financial inequities. But when we demonize and attack district attorneys, sheriffs and the judiciary, we force them to defend the status quo rather than create any real improvement.
This isn’t a Republican or Democratic problem; It’s a Louisiana problem that should be addressed. Keeping people in prison after they have served lengthy sentences, completed rehabilitation programs and present minimal risk for recidivism is immoral. It’s expensive too, draining taxpayer resources that could be used to support our police, our DAs, our public defenders and our mental health professionals — priorities that actually make our system better and citizens safer.
Louisiana citizens deserve a system of equitable sentences that prioritize public safety. We need to review existing sentences to make sure they fit the crime, and that the interests of justice are being served. Engaging in criminal activity is a choice. Being a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen is a choice. Strengthening rehabilitation programs will help people choose the right path, which is the most effective way to reduce future criminal activity.
We’ve saddled an underpaid, overworked police force with responding to mental health emergencies. We’ve drowned DAs and public defenders with needless complexities created by politicians. We have over 650 crimes that can send you to prison. Alabama has 200. Our judges aren’t allowed to set sentences that fit the facts of a particular case — Baton Rouge politics took that from them with legislative mandates. Now, Louisiana will give someone life without the possibility of parole for a crime that’ll get you five years in Texas.
It’s not working. All that this “throw away the key” strategy has gotten us is a financial albatross — over $700 million annually.
The starting point is bringing the sides together in acknowledging that our current system of laws, as well as its application, is ineffective and inefficient, at exorbitant cost, based on clear performance facts and data. Until then, closure rates for serious crimes will continue to suffer, as will our citizens.
Enough of this caricature where one side wants to lock everyone up forever, and the other opposes holding anyone accountable for anything. That posturing certainly isn’t making anyone safer.
C. Geron Hargon of Baton Rouge and Pres Kabacoff of New Orleans are businessmen and civic activists.