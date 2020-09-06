Who Dats head into the Dome in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Marching In?
Coronavirus has affected everything we do, so of course it’s affecting Saints’ football as well. Will lots of fans even be in the Dome? Will Who-Dats come up with creative ways to stay safe while pulling for our beloved Black and Gold? Let’s hope for some winning strategies!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the amount of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, September 14th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com. or type your punchlines into the form below:
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, September 10th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt
Can't see the form below? Click here.