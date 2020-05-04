The coronavirus crisis has reminded the world why good executive leadership is so important. That is also the case when it comes to our schools — the institutions tasked with the vital responsibility of educating the next generation of leaders and citizens here in Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge’s school system is in the process of selecting a new superintendent. Whoever is ultimately selected will preside over an organization of more than 5,000 employees, 41,000 students, and a budget of $450 million. It is a massive responsibility, and one that matters to everyone who cares about the future of Baton Rouge and our regional economy — whether you have children in the Baton Rouge school district or not.
Data shows that the “COVID slide” for students will be a steep one. The Northwest Evaluation Association’s Collaborative for Student Growth projects that students overall are likely to retain only 70% of this year’s gains in reading compared with a typical school year, and less than 50% in math. For low-income students and those without access to reliable internet, the drop-off will be even more severe. The district’s delays in advancing a plan for distance learning will only exacerbate this. Baton Rouge’s most in need students will require a bold, outside-the-box strategy to help catch up to their wealthier peers.
What’s more, the next superintendent will face a far more challenging financial outlook to start than was expected just a few months ago. State and local tax revenues are expected to come in far lower than expected.
Put another way: The next leader of our school system is going to have their work cut out for them.
The coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon, and school leaders nationwide are going to need to be creative about how to resume classes safely. Combined with the continued need to distribute food and other supplies to those families most in need, this will be a systems challenge that requires creativity and management competence.
Additionally, the budget implications of the coronavirus look more and more concerning with each passing day. Baton Rouge’s next superintendent must be a skilled and experienced budget manager, who can navigate the coming fiscal challenges without sacrificing high-quality student instruction. The new superintendent will need to be one who not only holds a vision for raising academic performance, but who also has the financial acumen and political savvy to position our schools for success in this tumultuous time.
Finally, the next superintendent in Baton Rouge must navigate all of these challenges while refusing to take steps backward when it comes to improving education for our highest-need students. As difficult as the challenges ahead will be, we cannot allow that to become an excuse for depriving students of a world-class education, and we cannot lose our focus on equity. Despite the uncertainty of this time, our city holds tremendous promise. Leadership matters in this moment.
The coronavirus has made it clear that the need for proven, skilled and empowered executive leadership at the helm of our schools has never been more important than it is now. Every leader, in every industry, is going to face tough times ahead. Baton Rouge kids deserve someone who will guide their schools through these challenges with the skill and care that our best leaders embody.
Richard Lipsey and Mike Polito are businessmen in Baton Rouge.