It has now been nearly 18 months since the beginning of the global pandemic and it's time Americans get real. We are at war — the enemy may be invisible, but we are facing a battle requiring all hands on deck if we are to prevail. Just as we have proudly done for generations, it is time for all Americans to respond together in the battle against COVID-19.
I avidly support civil liberties, but I am even more of a fan of keeping my family and friends alive. Like others, I desperately want to attend ballgames, travel the country, and experience the world-class culinary and music scenes offered here in New Orleans. I realize that to do so, no matter my COVID-19 fatigue, the road back to normalcy requires our collective collaboration, devoid of misinformation and political ridiculousness.
In short, I am sick and tired of Americans not acting like Americans.
I am irate at elected officials who, despite this catastrophe, remain more interested in their next election than keeping their constituents healthy. I feel fortunate to live in a state and city where our top elected officials (Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell) have, from the pandemic's inception, prioritized public health above all else. Outside of Greater New Orleans, though, I continue to scratch my head about the lack of true leadership, irrespective of one's partisanship.
I am discouraged by Republican leaders issuing executive orders or passing laws to prohibit vaccination mandates or threaten to financially punish schools for approving masking requirements intended to protect vulnerable children. Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott — I am looking directly at you. Please stop spreading misinformation about the safety of the vaccines, their efficacy against the COVID-19 variants, and the fact that masks are effective in slowing COVID’s spread. How many must die in Florida, Texas and also Louisiana, before we all accept science?
I am frustrated by Democratic leadership, who must do a better job of taking aggressive action to expedite our return to normalcy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs clear and consistent messaging to clarify public health recommendations for average Americans. The Food and Drug Administration must also authorize formal approval of the three vaccines currently available in the U.S., so that the cop-out of Emergency Use Authorization can no longer be used as a cudgel by anti-vaxxers.
And to President Joe Biden, whom I greatly admire, please be unafraid to adopt national policies which will speed up increased vaccination rates and serve as a carrot and stick for those who remain unvaccinated. Herd immunity through vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic, and (as in the private sector) it is time to take the gloves off and do what is both needed and right. Those who oppose you politically will continue to do so no matter what you do, so please do the right thing to keep Americans healthy. A federal policy has been needed from the beginning, as state-by-state laws/policies do not work in a country of 50 open (and transmissible) borders.
Finally, I am exhausted by the selfishness of some. Vaccines and masking are intended to both keep us and those we encounter safe. To me, New Orleans is the greatest American city — but many of our residents have underlying health conditions, including me, as I am immunosuppressed. We must come together for both ourselves and the thousands around us at risk. Please be selfless for our health care workers who, despite their fatigue and own personal hazard, come to work every day to help keep people healthy.
Our city came together like never before in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina — caring for each other, helping each other get back on our feet, and demonstrating love for each other. As the City Council's president at the time, it was a privilege to witness such love. Isn't it time for all of us to again lock arms to do whatever is needed to combat COVID-19? Earlier this summer we all felt such a sense of optimism that the worst was behind us, with the promise of Saints games, Jazz Fest, and so many other cultural opportunities. Collectively, if we do the right things now, this joy can be ahead of us too.
Arnie D. Fielkow is chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans. He previously served as executive vice president for the New Orleans Saints and as a member of the New Orleans City Council from 2006-2011.