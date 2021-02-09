Ready for Mardi Gras 2021?
Arriving at our new airport, family and friends' first shock will be restaurants of world-famous chefs closed down. After pick up, you’ll drive past the half-built golf driving range along the way to a maze of vagrants in tents camped under the expressway when exiting Loyola Avenue.
The first high rise will be the old Plaza Tower full of "urban art" surrounded by a chain-link fence. Parking lots that used to fetch $20 now charge $7 and traffic lights haven’t worked since Hurricane Zeta. Empty streets have the wind blowing trash and litter like tumbleweed.
Right on Poydras, left on Carondelet to the Jewel of the City, the French Quarter, guests see longtime retail men’s clothing store Jos. A. Banks now closed with empty display windows.
Cross Canal onto Bourbon Street, see boarded-up storefronts, more urban art (graffiti), many former bars or restaurants now closed in what used to be their busiest season.
Guests should expect to get chased off the streets back to their hotel rooms or Airbnb’s, see restaurants half-empty. They can’t get a drink in a bar, period!
No go-cups like in the good ol’ days (two weeks ago). Bourbon, Decatur and Frenchmen streets are closed 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., and checkpoints will be set up.
If Republicans had proposed these Draconian restrictions, the liberal media would scream "Gestapo!" from the top of Monkey Hill (not the bar, it’ll be closed).
Tourists who haven’t canceled their trips might think, "Why did I come to New Orleans? I should have gone to Miami or Nashville or Mobile instead."
Carnival visitors will see a tourist town discourage drinking. Hotels were looking to their best weekend in eleven months at 30% to 40% occupancy before Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Mardi Gras plans of destruction.
New Orleans brand, "Laissez les bons temps rouler," was, before COVID-19, “Let the good times roll.“ People came to eat, drink, dance and be happy.
The city that care forgot was a fun place to visit and discover some music, some hideaway with unique drinks or food you couldn’t get at home, a place to forget your problems for a day, a weekend, or until you run out of money.
Cantrell has never developed a brand but is quickly learning how to destroy one, killing a brand developed over hundreds of years which fed thousands of small businesses and locals.
A true leader would have involved some business owners in her decisions to shutter their bars throughout the city on the biggest weekend of the year. Not this mayor.
If Cantrell was genuine in her invitation for tourists to visit for Mardi Gras, she then turned out to be a hypocrite in closing all the city’s bars.
Old coronavirus restrictions prohibited indoor service at bars, though bars were still allowed to sell to patrons in outdoor seating or to-go. Neither bars nor restaurants were allowed to sell alcohol after 11 p.m. Old restrictions prohibited crowds of more than 25 people outdoors or 10 people indoors. Bar owners were faithfully following the rules knowing that making it to Mardi Gras would help them and their employees recover a little of their income lost for a year. Gone!
Is Cantrell trying to stop drinking in New Orleans during Mardi Gras weekend, a sort of “Prohibition Era” throwback or just helping out illegitimate “pop-ups” selling liquor and neighboring bars in Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines and the Mississippi Gulf Coast?
Restaurant and bar owners will tell you the virus spreads at private, uncontrollable events, not in licensed bars and eateries following safety protocols.
Some believe Mardi Gras 2020 was the super-spreader of COVID-19 before we knew what it was or would become. Well, it’s a year later and everyone knew Mardi Gras was coming. To announce the closure on businesses and workers a week out is unconscionable.
Some businesses are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. They were holding on expecting to make up over the Mardi Gras weekend for their losses.
Cantrell reacted, probably overreacted, but did not proactively do her job. Taxpayers and invited tourists got a one-week notice of the shutdown. We expect better planning from public officials paid by tax dollars.
After 50 years in and around all levels of government, I’ve learned their easiest word is “no.” Then the politicians, bureaucrats, and lawyers don’t have to do anything, or at least a lot less than if they had to figure out how to make things work right.
Is Cantrell purposely trying to destroy the French Quarter? Seriously, how do these businesses survive?
Carnival-goers who come looking for diversion will find dystopia, Mardi Gras Dystopia 2021.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.