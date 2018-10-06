John Bel Edwards' recent guest column in The Advocate made some claims that just don't add up. Edwards wrote he started his term facing a $2 billion deficit.

"Not too long ago, we were facing a $2 billion budget shortfall that I inherited from the previous administration," Edwards wrote.

Later in the column, the governor claims to have cut taxes.

"For the first time in years, we have a stable budget structure that does not rely on one-time money or gimmicks, and we have put an end to the annual cuts to higher education that have threatened our children’s future. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents did all of that, and we still reduced the tax burden on the people of Louisiana by nearly $600 million, " Edwards wrote.

What Edwards didn't mention is he's grown government by close to $7 billion since taking office. The state spent a little more than $27 billion under former Gov. Bobby Jindal's final budget. This upcoming fiscal year, the state will spend $34 billion. Federal taxpayers, which of course includes those in Louisiana, will pay more than $5 billion of that increase as a result of Edwards expanding Medicaid under Obamacare. But as the years go on, more of that burden of paying for state matching funds will fall solely on Louisiana taxpayers.

Another small detail the governor forgot to mention in his column is that he's increased the state's general fund spending by $1.3 billion. That burden falls directly on Louisiana taxpayers.

If Edwards' claim of inheriting a $2 billion deficit and cutting taxes by $600 million were true, then wouldn't that mean he's in the hole $2.6 billion? Add in his $1.3 billion in increased state spending, then doesn't the hole deepen to close to $4 billion? How's he paying for all this?

The numbers don't add up because Edwards' version of what happened is not true. The governor's first budget increased state general fund spending by close to $1 billion. If he were truly facing a $2 billion deficit when first elected, how could he grow state spending by $1 billion in year one? Wouldn't Edwards have had to raise taxes $3 billion to cover the cost of running government his first year in office?

Early on, Edwards convinced the Legislature to approve a sales tax increase bringing in close to $1 billion per year. That covered the governor's $1 billion dollar increase in spending his first year. But what about the supposed $2 billion deficit Edwards claimed he inherited? It never materialized.

Just as the $1.6 billion, $1.3 billion, $900 million and $650 million budget holes he's warned us about in the past year never materialized. Thanks to the "newly discovered" $300 million budget surplus, it turns out we didn't need most of the $460 million annual sales tax increase the governor signed this year. As good as Edwards is at spinning numbers, he's awful at predicting deficits.

The governor's claim of "reducing the tax burden on the people of Louisiana by nearly $600 million" is blatantly untrue. Even if you forget his raising taxes by close to $1 billion per year when he first took office, reducing that tax burden by $600 million still means we are spending millions more under Edwards than we did under Jindal.

Edwards also didn't mention the second tax increase he signed six months after his election costing taxpayers an extra $250 million per year. That increase is still with us and will continue to be for years to come.

The truth is, under Edwards, Louisiana taxpayers now pay at least $700 million more per year for state government. The governor writing that he "reduced the tax burden on the people of Louisiana by nearly $600 million" shows he thinks very little of the intelligence of Louisiana voters.

If Edwards were being straight with us, he'd admit he did not "reduce our tax burden by $600 million." Instead, electing him as governor will end up costing us an extra $7 billion in new taxes — at least so far. Remember Edwards still has another 15 months left in office.

