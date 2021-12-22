As 2021 comes to a close, it is worth noting that 20 years ago Louisiana took its first real step to expand early childhood education opportunities for young students. In 2001, the Legislature created the Cecil J. Picard LA 4 Early Childhood Program. Its goal was to provide widespread access to high-quality prekindergarten education for four-year-old children from economically disadvantaged households.
Over the years, researchers measured the academic outcomes of students who enrolled in the LA 4 program and compared them with students who entered the same kindergarten in the same schools, but who did not have access to any publicly funded pre-K. Following them through fourth grade and into middle school they found that the LA 4 students had improved educational outcomes that were statistically significant in a variety of measures.
That was to be expected, to some degree, because the goal of the program was to better prepare children for kindergarten and the early years of school. The question that was unanswered until recently is whether the benefits associated with LA 4 might carry forward all the way through high school.
Now, two decades later, we are getting some answers. Earlier this year, the Council for A Better Louisiana, working with members of the original LA 4 research team, was able to take a new look at the data on students enrolled in the first three years of the LA 4 program. This study is the first that we are aware of that shows that a high-quality year of public pre-K continues to be associated with a number of important real-world outcomes.
Specifically, we found that compared to high school students without access to any publicly funded pre-K, LA 4 students:
- Consistently outperformed the other students on statewide education tests in most subjects.
- Earned higher college admission ACT scores and qualified for TOPS scholarships at higher rates.
- Had a high school graduation rate of 88% which exceeded the state average graduation rate over the same period.
- Were approximately 45% less likely to be placed in special education programs.
It should be noted that all of these were students who qualified for free or reduced-price meals and the benefits of the LA 4 program accrued to all students regardless of race or gender.
Our research team was impressed with these findings because they showed a consistent pattern of positive results year after year, marking the first time anyone was able to measure these outcomes all the way through high school.
But as encouraging as these findings are, we should understand that while high-quality pre-K experiences set the stage for success, the things that happen at home and in school are important, too. Effective educational support throughout the learning years contributes to better student outcomes.
Our study also suggests that even greater student success might be realized if investment in early learning began before pre-K, in the first three years of life. The scientific evidence certainly supports the idea of expanding early learning opportunities for even younger children whose families and communities lack the resources to access high-quality early learning experiences.
Louisiana should be proud that 20 years ago it made the decision, bold at that time, to invest in improving school readiness for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
The challenge today is for state and local leaders to build on the successes we have seen to ensure that all students, regardless of income, have access to rich learning experiences in their earliest years. Our research, and that of many others, suggests this could have a profound and positive impact on the lives of countless children and, ultimately, the quality of life in our state.
Barry Erwin is president of the Council for a Better Louisiana.