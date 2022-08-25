Where will the water go? This remains a pressing question in East Baton Rouge Parish six years after the 2016 record flood, subsequent major events in 2019 and 2021, and increasingly frequent flash floods.
The Comite River Diversion Canal is supposed to help answer that question, as is the Parish Stormwater Management Plan now being developed. But a key part of the answer has been with us all along.
The natural floodplain areas of the parish are already serving as crucial water management infrastructure. These areas, which include wetlands and other undeveloped lowlands, give water a place to go when the natural and constructed drainage channels are overwhelmed. These conditions happen more frequently as rainfall events have become more “intense,” lasting longer and producing more inches in less time. It is widely agreed that these intensity changes are linked to climate warming. But long before we became aware of this global problem, the potential for flooding was already growing locally as naturally vegetated land that served as temporary or emergency water storage areas were increasingly covered by asphalt, concrete, and roofs.
Covering permeable natural soil surfaces reduces the land's ability to hold water and slow its flow to drainage channels and developed areas downstream. The costs to the taxpayer of deepening, widening and maintaining these channels, as well as adding new pumped drainage infrastructure are increasing rapidly. Attention must also focus on what happens in these waterways when the flow turns around and backwater flooding begins.
These points are nothing new. One of us (Kemp) made them in an EBR Parish Wetlands Report he authored in 2007 for the Planning Commission. Recommendations for protecting floodplains were included in language of the Future BR Master Plan in 2012 and subsequent revisions, but never made it into enforceable ordinances. Policy has continued to enable development in high-risk flood zones. Some of the intact wetlands mapped in 2006 have since become sub-divisions. Current fights over development moratoria in the parish and adjacent parishes reflect a failure to adopt a more regional, data-driven, longer-term planning approach.
New Orleans is currently ahead of us in redesigning its municipal drainage system. The Greater New Orleans Urban Water Plan is being implemented to improve performance while reducing costs by incorporating more water storage in green space. New Orleans has less open space than Baton Rouge, which still has substantial natural areas that can be used for stormwater management. Natural flood infrastructure can offset some of the high costs of expanding and repairing older drainage projects being made obsolete by a changing climate.
Protection of wetlands and natural floodplains also helps improve water quality, an important issue in Baton Rouge where all waterways are impaired by pollution. The critically important Bayou Manchac watershed, which drains to the Amite River and Lake Maurepas and contains many of EBR’s remaining wetlands, has been under a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency order since 2011.
Fortunately, there are resources that the city-parish can draw on to protect remaining floodplain and wetland areas. Recent projects have drawn on funding from the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. There is also increased federal funding available through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and new capacity from the Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program just created by the Legislature.
The BREC park system is playing an important role as natural flood infrastructure on public land. Public and private partners can also help the city-parish to develop a floodplain drainage easement program, something that localities across American have adopted.
Our city water problems are changing quickly as the climate warms. The city of New Orleans chose a new direction for drainage because their old way is unaffordable. In Baton Rouge, our relationship with water must start to reflect this new urgency.
Paul Kemp is a wetlands scientist. Doug Daigle is an environmental educator.