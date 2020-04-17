Signs that the spread of COVID-19 is starting to slow in our state and, thankfully, throughout our nation are promising. This allows us to start planning out what is next for our community and our economy.
We’re slowly unburdening our health care system and providing some relief to the hospital system, first responders, and others on the front lines through collective community action. Even with this good news, COVID-19 is far from defeated, and a safe reopening of our economy cannot be taken for granted.
In order to get Louisianans back to work, we need the following: mass antibody testing, governmental guidelines developed in dialogue with the private sector, clear messaging around risk, clear best practices for the private sector and individuals taking responsibility for their actions.
Antibody testing is the linchpin. Antibody tests tell you whether you have already had COVID-19 and are likely immune, potentially allowing normal life to safely resume without significant risk to those around you. We don’t yet have completely clear data on how long COVID-19 immunity lasts, but its closest viral cousin, SARS, produced immunity which lasted approximately two years. With antibody testing, the perfect is the enemy of the good. Every effort should be made to find the most reliable tests. Volume, scale, and deployment are by far the most important factors to get lower risk parts of the population back to supporting a phased-in economic recovery.
Credible antibody testing is the first step for our civic leaders and government officials to develop coordinated, proactive solutions with the private sector for a highly targeted, nuanced approach to re-opening the economy.
If our elected officials make assumptions on what business viability looks like, then regulations could continue to cause the shuttering of many of our most beloved small businesses. All businesses are not created equal. High-risk exposure in a bar is a much different risk from a quick trip to buy a new dress. A restaurant is likely somewhere between these two, and where it falls in terms of risk needs input from infectious disease professionals. But how new regulations affect the sustainability of any given business requires a dialogue with industry groups. Maybe tables spaced 10 feet at a restaurant are doable for some, but ruinous for others. Maybe more relaxed outdoor dining rules could help some survive.
The reopening of business comes with responsibilities for the private sector as well. We need private employers to be part of the solution by supporting compliance among employees and significantly changing the way in which they do business. This is especially true in high-risk sectors such as the restaurant industry. Special accommodations may have to be made to safely manage the health of those who are most at risk. And business owners will need guidelines from the government that are easily understandable and provide for flexible, common-sense solutions.
Finally, we should each recognize our responsibility to one another. Our public and private leaders bear the responsibility to deliver appropriate messaging, but none of this works without everyone playing their own part. We owe it to one another to take actions that promote safety and health as best we can. And we owe it to one another to stay informed and help educate those who are not.
We all want the same thing: a safe reopening of Louisiana’s economy as quickly as possible. If that can be our North Star through this process, then we can rapidly move with every confidence that we are doing so safely, thoughtfully, and deliberately. But the only way we get there is by working together.
George Hutter is a New Orleans-based investor and co-owner of the Henderson Hutter Group.