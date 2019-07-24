America has the most compassionate and welcoming immigration laws in the world. But apparently, to some, it's too much to expect that our rule of law be respected, as evidenced by a recent newspaper story, "Critics assail East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office decision to renew immigration agreement."

Adhering to our immigration laws is crucial to our nation’s prosperity, as public safety is the foundation of a successful society. This is why I have strongly supported law enforcement, our thin-blue line between the law-abiding citizens and the criminals. And this is why East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux should be thanked, not criticized, for his work to check the citizenship status of people booked into the parish jail.

Even this newspaper's most casual reader has seen the consequences of our immigration laws run amuck. This paper has reported on numerous people here illegally who criminally victimized our state’s citizens.

From the killing of St. John the Baptist Parish District Fire Chief Spencer Chauvin to the recent arrests of two immigrants here illegally wanted in their home countries for murder to the charging of another person here illegally residing in Baton Rouge for the distribution of child pornography, Louisiana knows the effects all too well.

So clearly, Gautreaux is doing what is in the best interest of our state’s people. The 287(g) program, named after the section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that created it, allows cross-training and designating state and local officers to perform limited immigration enforcement functions.

Participation in this program allows sheriff's deputies to access federal databases, screen those they have arrested to determine if they are illegally present, and know whether those picked up are wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or should be brought to ICE’s attention.

This cooperation between authorities helps rid our communities of criminals — improving the quality of life for our citizens and saving taxpayer money on criminal justice, social service, education, and health care costs.

Contrary to the critics’ talking points, this is not about deputizing our law enforcement as ICE agents. It is simply ensuring criminal illegal aliens are not released back into our communities to wreak further havoc.

In fact, this program is a perfect example of law enforcement working in concert to increase public safety. It is sevenfold safer than the Obama-era catch-and-release policy that forced ICE to relocate and re-arrest criminals previously apprehended, often after they had preyed upon more of our citizens.

The steps taken by Gautreaux in joining the 287(g) program are commonsense solutions to combating drug smuggling, human trafficking, and other criminal activity. Unfortunately, the radical left has divorced itself from common sense and instead advocates for open borders and the abolishment of ICE.

Those criticizing the sheriff’s involvement, based on unsubstantiated fears of a chilling-effect on community cooperation with law enforcement or supposed violations of constitutional rights, are using falsehoods to play politics.

They only oppose checking the status of those already in the EBR prison because doing so advances their radical agenda of sanctuary cities, open borders, and the destruction of the very essence of citizenship.

If they really cared, they would join me in support of sealing our southern border by building the wall, removing those here illegally who commit crimes from our streets, and comprehensively reforming immigration policy to deal with others who have been here peacefully.

We should all applaud the efforts of Gautreaux and his office, which has helped to triple the number of apprehensions of criminals here illegally and transferred to federal law enforcement. For the safety of our state’s people, I hope every other agency in Louisiana follows their lead.

Jeff Landry is attorney general of Louisiana.