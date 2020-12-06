Get on Santa's "Nice List" by writing the funniest punchline for Walt Handelsman's new Cartoon Caption Contest!!!

Online Santa
It’s that time of year again and WHAT a year it’s been! Here’s your chance to help put a much-needed smile on people’s faces this Holiday season. This is a great one for the kids to try as well!!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the amount of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, December 14th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, December 10th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt