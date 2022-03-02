WBOK-AM has asked the Louisiana Board of Ethics for an advisory opinion on whether Oliver Thomas ran afoul of any ethics rules when he returned to his morning radio talk show after having stepped away during his successful campaign for the New Orleans City Council’s District E seat. The Ethics Board has a Friday hearing on the question.
Since no other elected officials work on-air in radio at the same time as holding public office, Thomas’ situation raises several questions the Ethics Board should consider.
For instance, should he and WBOK have to report his salary as a campaign contribution? Thomas will always be discussing political issues that affect his campaign for reelection or possibly another office, like mayor. Thomas is eligible to run for reelection and is getting daily airtime, which neither he nor his campaign is paying for. The matters discussed could promote his political positions for his next election.
And should the advertisers on WBOK have to report their spending as in-kind campaign contributions, whether or not they have issues pending before the council? Those advertising dollars pay Thomas’ salary.
It’s easy to envision a host of sticky situations.
Let’s say a group needing to change zoning on a development in the eastern part of the city — for an amusement park, or hotel, or commercial property — advertises during morning drive time. Shouldn’t that group have to report the advertising to the Board of Ethics, since Thomas both represents the East and financially benefits from the advertising during his radio show?
What if a developer of a project in Thomas’ District E were to contribute to his campaign and Thomas discussed the project on his radio show without disclosing the campaign contribution? Or if one of the contractors seeking a contract to pick up garbage or trash also contributes to Thomas’ campaign, and then someone calls into Thomas’ radio talk show to complain about garbage collection, and Thomas forgets to disclose that the contractors gave him a contribution?
The Louisiana ethics code was first adopted in 1964. As a former legislator who voted for the major ethics reforms of the early 1980s, I know ethics behavior is difficult to define and legislate. But we probably got a lot closer to ethical behavior when detailing new state campaign finance laws.
Who’s going to monitor or keep track of any potential infractions? Last time Thomas was on the council, the feds caught him taking money for a favor. Thomas’ political opponents who may want his current seat or the next office he seeks may monitor his ethics and campaign disclosures.
Or it may not come to that. Thomas said he’d end his radio show if the Ethics Board rules against the station.
The board should advise against the strange, and fraught, arrangement.
And Thomas should focus on working to reduce crime in the city as chairman of the council’s criminal justice committee — and not spend his time just talking about it on the radio.
