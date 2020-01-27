We are more than lucky to call Louisiana home, we are blessed. Along with our people, the Mississippi River is at the heart of all our state has to offer.

Louisiana is home to 600 miles — bountiful miles — of Mississippi River, and we are also home to the river’s deepest channels near our historic French Quarter. This busy marine highway creates jobs and fuels quality of life throughout the state with an incredibly diverse range of vessels that drive commerce and support businesses in every parish.

The river supported our economic prosperity well before the Louisiana Purchase and it remains one of our state’s greatest assets.

Today, the vessels that traverse the Mississippi look a lot different. Tall ships have given way to container ships, barges, and others. But for all the modern investment in maritime trade, we’ve never given up on the river’s romance, immortalized by Mark Twain in his most popular books and continued today in our state’s growing riverine cruise business.

Paddlewheelers once ruled the waterfront, delivering passengers and goods up and down the river. Today, we’re seeing a resurgence of riverboat activity that appeals to both visitors to our great state and residents — whether they’re looking for a fun dinner cruise or 14-day trip up the river that includes stops such as St. James, Ascension, West Feliciana, and West Baton Rouge parishes along the way. While these riverboats serve as a visual link to our region’s maritime past and a connection to a promising future, we must take into account the investment in the beautification of our riverfront and the visitor experience viewing one of our state’s major assets.

Tourism continues to be a major economic driver for Louisiana with a record 51.3 million visitors in 2018, up 9% from the previous year. Visitors spent $18.8 billion, an increase of 7% since 2017. Meanwhile, the travel and tourism industry last year generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.

Cruise activity in the state’s cruise hub, the Port of New Orleans, fuels that positive impact. In fact, 98% of the calls made to the Port of New Orleans are homeports. These ships take on provisions, fueling, maintenance and business services from local businesses.

Approximately 90% of our state’s cruise guests travel from out-of-state, with 73% spending a day or two in the New Orleans area either before or after their cruise. All of these passengers and ship crew spend an estimated $129.1 million in the regional economy, while the cruise lines spend another $125.2 million.

The Port of New Orleans reigns as the sixth busiest cruise port in the nation, and a 23% surge in guests taking Mississippi River cruises helped buoy that total.

The growing popularity of river cruises is evident in the number of new vessels in service. New Orleans is home to 10 riverine cruise vessels, and these riverboats go as far as St. Louis and Minneapolis, bringing visitors and tourism dollars upriver to Louisiana locations including St. Francisville, Darrow and White Castle to name a few. Two new day-trip sternwheelers, the Louis Armstrong and City of New Orleans, will primarily serve the New Orleans area with at-dock experiences and short excursions. Louisianans and visitors alike continue to make new memories on these iconic riverboats.

Louisiana’s vibrant cruise and tourism industry is vital to our state’s success and our strong maritime heritage. Because, as we all know, Louisiana is a place where we continue to welcome visitors from all over, and we keep them coming back for more.

Billy Nungesser serves as Louisiana's lieutenant governor.