Walt Handelsman: Duck and Cover-Up... BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2021 - 3:15 pm Mar 16, 2021 - 3:15 pm Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For more Walt cartoons click here. Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walt Handelsman Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Walt Handelsman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Shopping Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission Shopping 7 deals on space heaters that save you money and keep you toasty Shopping Enjoy Apple power without Apple prices with 10 deals on refurbished Macbooks Shopping There's lots to smile about with these 7 dental gear deals View comments