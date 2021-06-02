The criminal justice system in New Orleans can’t possibly work when the district attorney sworn to prosecute bad people arrested by the police for committing crimes gives himself a 20% pay raise for letting those criminals out of jail.
Just last year, when the district attorney served as councilman-at-large shortly before becoming district attorney, Jason Williams voted to approve Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s budget which furloughed police officers. Cantrell didn’t single out police, as she was downsizing all city employees, and the furloughs were ultimately avoided by the city. But Williams didn’t lift a finger to help police, the same people he’s now claiming to work with to reduce crime.
Thanks to Cantrell, Williams and the City Council, NOPD manpower is at its lowest level in more than 40 years. Crime has been rising because criminals realize they have a friend in DA Williams. He has dismissed hundreds if not a thousand cases and reduced hundreds of felony cases to less serious charges.
District attorneys and police officers take an oath to uphold the law in doing their jobs. They are supposed to protect citizens and their property.
Why would police in their diminished state continue to arrest people they knew that Williams had released, or would release? It’s a complete breakdown of the criminal justice system.
It’s also upsetting to watch families who have raised their children in New Orleans, sell their houses and move to Jefferson or even further away for fear of crime.
One of many comments from my previous column on this subject: “Thank you for approaching this complicated topic and writing about it. I am a long-term resident of Louisiana and New Orleans with a young family. My husband and I are physicians and will move to Texas this year. We are scared that our kids will grow up and either get carjacked or shot, only to have few opportunities for jobs outside of the medical field. Our well-educated colleagues are happy to live here and shrug these topics off — ‘that’s New Orleans, baby.’
“We are distraught over the high crime, lack of education, weird flooding, poverty, and criminal politicians. Very few people seem to be as perturbed as we are,” the physician said, ending with, “so I am happy to know that it’s not just us.”
Notice who we are losing: young local physicians with kids. What community wouldn’t want them?
The late Richard Pennington, former NOPD chief and nationally recognized authority on running large urban police departments, once said you need aggressive prosecutions to fight crime, but then crime goes down and people forget what it used to be like and turn against the techniques that suppressed it, usually when there is an instance of abuse.
With all of the cases DA Williams has dismissed and the felony cases reduced to less serious charges, there must be significant morale problems for police officers to do their jobs every day knowing that the person who’s supposed to put the bad guys away is letting them go.
Murders are up, shootings and carjackings are up, Williams' new nonprosecution strategies are only putting more pressure on NOPD to respond to the surge in violent crime. This is crazy!
Yet, when Cantrell laid out broad priorities for a team that will guide the spending of a new, extra $375 million from the bloated coronavirus relief funds President Joe Biden is sending to New Orleans, far more than any other parish or city in the state, guess what was missing?
The 28-member stimulus task force Cantrell convened was instructed to focus on five key areas: case management, community services, the workforce, economic recovery investments and public health.
Looks like Cantrell doesn’t think crime is a problem worth spending extra money on to solve, or suppress.
If Cantrell doesn’t see the violence, maybe she ought to just fix more streets with the money.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.